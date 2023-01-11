Texas A&M offers 2024 Missouri OL Andrew Sprague

Texas A&M has extended an offer to 2024 four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive lineman Andrew Sprague.

Sprague is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 6 player in Missouri.

On3 rates Sprague higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, he is the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 4 player in Missouri.

The 6-foot-8, 270 pound prospect has received 19 offers. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, seven schools have at least an 8% chance to land his commitment. At the moment, Kansas is the leader for his pledge at 25.4%.

The likes of LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, Stanford, Arkansas and others have extended an offer to Sprague to this time.

Sprague has had a pretty active recruitment to this time, visiting eight different schools for a total of 10 times. With a new offer on the table, I would say a visit to College Station is something the staff will be trying to secure in the coming weeks for junior day visits.

Building momentum in 2024 class

Texas A&M currently has three commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, including one offensive lineman. Four-star Katy (Tex.) Tompkins offensive lineman Ashton Funk committed to the Aggies in November.

It appears pure size is going to be a big focus in the 2024 class on the offensive line. Funk is 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, while offers like Sprague are routinely above 6-foot-6. Eight of the 11 offensive tackle offers are 6-foot-6 or above.

Sprague has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9.6K.