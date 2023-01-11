ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M offers 2024 Missouri OL Andrew Sprague

By Marshall Levenson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZChju_0kBFnvxv00

Texas A&M has extended an offer to 2024 four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive lineman Andrew Sprague.

Sprague is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 6 player in Missouri.

On3 rates Sprague higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, he is the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 4 player in Missouri.

The 6-foot-8, 270 pound prospect has received 19 offers. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, seven schools have at least an 8% chance to land his commitment. At the moment, Kansas is the leader for his pledge at 25.4%.

The likes of LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, Stanford, Arkansas and others have extended an offer to Sprague to this time.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Sprague has had a pretty active recruitment to this time, visiting eight different schools for a total of 10 times. With a new offer on the table, I would say a visit to College Station is something the staff will be trying to secure in the coming weeks for junior day visits.

Building momentum in 2024 class

Texas A&M currently has three commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, including one offensive lineman. Four-star Katy (Tex.) Tompkins offensive lineman Ashton Funk committed to the Aggies in November.

It appears pure size is going to be a big focus in the 2024 class on the offensive line. Funk is 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, while offers like Sprague are routinely above 6-foot-6. Eight of the 11 offensive tackle offers are 6-foot-6 or above.

Sprague has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9.6K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas A&M offers Texas Tech QB commit Will Hammond

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino and, with his arrival, the Aggies have made a few new quarterback offers in the class of 2024. After offering four-star TCU commit Marcos Davila of Midland (Texas) Legacy last week, A&M extended two more offers at the position on Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Conner McQueen, former Texas A&M football player, hired as OC at FCS power

Conner McQueen has been announced as the new offensive coordinator for the FCS powerhouse Incarnate Word Cardinals. McQueen was a backup QB for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2014-2016, appearing in 3 games over that span. After his playing career ended, McQueen transitioned to coaching. McQueen spent time as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma working with Lincoln Riley, and at UCLA working with Chip Kelly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION

A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
97K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy