ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

2024 Top-25 prospect Trentyn Flowers names top 6 schools

By Joe Tipton
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcbNp_0kBFmf7k00
Trentyn Flowers / Photo by Joe Tipton

Trentyn Flowers, one of the top-ranked wings in the class of 2024, is down to six schools: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, North Carolina, and Kansas.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound prospect playing at Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy has taken official visits to Creighton and Louisville. North Carolina hosted him unofficially. As of this writing, Flowers has not scheduled any other visits.

In addition to the five schools listed among his top group, Flowers also considered Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Oregon, Georgetown, Georgia State, and others.

Flowers ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus — the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3).

Flowers talks programs

In a previous interview with On3, Flowers discussed several of the programs involved in his recruitment.

Creighton: “My favorite thing about Creighton is just the personalities of the people. Everybody is amazing. It’s really a family environment. They have a great coaching staff and they believe in me a lot. I couldn’t really ask for more from a coaching staff like that. Coach Jalen Courtney-Williams hits me every day. That’s my guy.”

Arkansas: “I’m hearing from Arkansas a lot. Coach Muss has reached out to me personally. He’s a great dude. The way they’re playing Anthony Black, he and I are kind of similar. That’s how coach Muss sees me coming in and playing. It’s a good fit too. I might take an official visit there during my senior year.”

Louisville: “The atmosphere at their midnight madness was amazing. They had Jack Harlow out there, and the team was real good to be around. It was just really good being around and being able to talk with Coach KP (Kenny Payne) and Coach Nolan (Smith). It was a good time for sure on that visit.”

Timeline for a commitment

While Flowers hasn’t nailed down a commitment date, he is aiming for the March-April timeframe.

What’s Flowers looking for in a school?

“Really, I’m just going to be looking for a place that I can be myself on and off the court,” Trentyn Flowers said. “A home away from home, and a place where my game will fit best with their style.

“I’m going to look at the style of play and how each program plays a guy like me. That is why I’m taking the visits I am, to get a closer look at that. I want to play fast, but also for a coach that will use my versatility; allow me to play on and off the ball.”

“Trentyn Flowers has a great frame with solid length and positional size,” On3’s Jamie Shaw writes. “In the 6-foot-8 range, Flowers is a fluid athlete with explosive pop that shows around the rim. Flowers has smooth mechanics on his jump shot, with a high and consistent release. In game, his balance can get a little off, which leads to some misses, but overall he is a threat from beyond the arc. Flowers will need to continue adding weight. He has shown a toughness on the boards and instincts in the passing lanes. His decision-making will need to tighten as he can get sped up at times, but that will come as he continues to get more game reps. Flowers has a unique skill set for a player his size; he has grown more than five inches since entering high school. Incredible upside with a player who is already producing.”

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Ian Jackson to commit on Monday, ESPNU announcement

Five-star junior Ian Jackson‘s recruitment will be coming to an end 24 hours from now, with Kentucky seen as a top contender to land his services. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of The Bronx is set to announce his commitment at the Hoophall Classic on Monday, a televised decision with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. The announcement is set to take place at halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Miami Five-Star Plus+ CB commit Cormani McClain visits Colorado

Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain confirmed an official visit to Colorado by posting photos from his trip to Boulder on Instagram Sunday night. McClain has been committed to Miami since Oct. 27, but did not sign with the Hurricanes during the Early Signing Period. Images first surfaced of...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 27, OT Kadyn Proctor

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle and Alabama signee Kadyn Proctor ranks No. 27 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He is a new On3 five-star and jumped from No. 44 in the previous ranking.
DES MOINES, IA
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 30, QB Malachi Nelson

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC signee Malachi Nelson ranks No. 30 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 24, WR Jurrion Dickey

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Palo Alto (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton wide receiver and Oregon signee Jurrion Dickey ranks No. 24 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The high school football season has...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 31, ATH Nyckoles Harbor

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor ranks No. 31 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star...
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Iowa basketball game against Northwestern postponed

There was quite a bit of anticipation regarding the Iowa basketball game on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes were looking to extend their current winning streak to five games. The game is also the annual Chris Street game, which honors the former Hawkeye who tragically passed away on January 19, 1993. Iowa and the Big Ten have attempted to have a game in Iowa City on or around that date for the past few years.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Timeline of 5-star CB Cormani McClain's wild recruitment

The world of high school football recruiting has no shortage of intrigue and drama, but it’s safe to say no one has made things quite as interesting as Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback and Miami commit Cormani McClain. The No. 3 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus, McClain has...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 4, EDGE Adepoju Adebawore

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Kansas City (Mo.) North EDGE and Oklahoma signee Adepoju Adebawore ranks No. 4 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 7 in the previous ranking.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy