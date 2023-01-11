ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray defends TCU's performance vs. Bulldogs in national championship

By Nick Kosko
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwP2J_0kBFm8H800
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray was thrilled with the Bulldogs’ second straight title but defended opponent TCU after the 65-7 beatdown.

A lot of the conversation immediately turned to whether or not TCU deserved to make the final four, despite beating undefeated Michigan in the semifinals. The Horned Frogs were completely outmatched in the finals against the Bulldogs, who lost one game over the last two years en route to two titles.

Murray spoke on Sirius XM’s SEC Radio to praise his alma mater but made the case why TCU just ran into a brick wall.

“It feels like Georgia playing an FCS team,” Murray said. “It feels like a varsity football team playing a JV team. 32 first downs to nine first downs, Georgia nine of 13 on third down, TCU two of 11. 589 total yards to 188 yards, only 36 yards rushing for TCU throw on top of that, you know what three turnovers 1.3 yards per rush? It was as dominant as it could have been. And I want to say this like, because I know a lot of the narrative today has been ‘well TCU didn’t deserve to be there and this is what happens.’”

Murray immediately defended the Horned Frogs considering the season as a whole.

“TCU deserved to be there,” Murray said. “TCU won the football games, Alabama didn’t win the football games where they could have been there. And Tennessee didn’t win the football games when they could have been there. Clemson didn’t win the football games when they had opportunities to make it to the playoffs.

“Michigan obviously lost it TCU. TCU won the games in front of them there. They are a Power Five team that had a great resume that beat Michigan. They deserved to be in that game. They just got outmatched by the best team in the country. This shouldn’t be a diss on TCU, this shouldn’t be a bashing of the Horned Frogs. This should be just more of a celebration of this Georgia team is just unbelievable. And they flexed those muscles last night for 60 minutes.”

After the game, Sonny Dykes tried to put a positive spin on the loss during his postgame press conference. He said that, while it wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, this kind of loss gave the program an opportunity to self-evaluate after having what worked for them all season long finally fail in emphatic fashion.

“That’s the good thing, I think, about our program and, really, our coaching staff. We’ll look in the mirror,” Dykes said. “That’s kind of what I told the players afterward. We’ve got to look in the mirror. And it all starts with me. Then it works down from there.”

Comments / 2

Joseph Otwell
2d ago

TCU won the close games that Alabama couldn’t and Alabama shouldn’t have let the games be close to start with.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Bulldogs parade: Live from the UGA campus in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment

Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.  The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
ROCKWALL, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
97K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy