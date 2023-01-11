Read full article on original website
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
New AirPods Max & $99 AirPods rumored for late 2024
Kuo took to Twitter on Wednesday night to outline a timeline for the budget earbuds, stating that he believes they'll begin shipping in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025. He stated that they will be priced under $100.
BeOS lives on, in the new Haiku OS Beta 4
Haiku OS, a modern clone of BeOS, is an interesting look back at what Apple once considered to advance its Mac operating system. In 1995, Apple's head of Apple France, Jean-Louis Gassee left Apple to...
New OtterBox iPhone 14 cases celebrate Chinese New Year
OtterBox has released a limited-edition iPhone case for the Year of the Rabbit to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The Lumen Series CNY case features traditional red and gold colors with a rabbit design that...
Apple's Services penetration isn't high despite years of growth
Apple's Services business is continuing to see year-on-year quarterly growth, with over 900 million users paying for subscriptions on Apple's platform as of October. Despite this, Apple's Services still aren't penetrating the user base as much as it should, at least according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly because of Apple Card
Goldman Sachs' consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year, and the losses were primarily related to the Apple Card. Goldman's collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion...
Apple prepares HomeKit architecture rollout redo in iOS 16.3 beta
After halting its rollout of HomeKit's new architecture in iOS 16.2, Apple has resumed testing of the platform, with it resurfacing in the iOS 16.3 beta. Screenshots from the iOS 16.3 beta show there is...
New Microsoft 365 Basic subscription is only $20 per year
Ahead of launching its Microsoft 365 mobile app for iOS at the end of January 2023, Microsoft has announced a new Basic subscription tier. It comes with less storage than the current Microsoft 365 tiers, and only with web and mobile apps rather than desktop ones, but it also costs $2 a month.
Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will help lead Apple TV+
After Peter Stern's departure, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, will now help manage Apple TV+. On Thursday, a new report from Business Insider revealed the news. Eddy Cue, SVP of Services...
Apple plans fix for iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug
Apple has confirmed that it is investigating reports of single and multiple horizontal lines appearing on startup screen of the iPhone 14 Pro. As previously reported, the issue affects both the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Cybercriminals shall not pass: how to protect your Macs and yourself from the most popular cyber threats
The Internet is a dangerous place, with many potential attacks that could be costly to your digital life. Here's how to keep your Mac, and your online identity, secure from threats. In 2022, the...
Daily Deals Jan. 12: $250 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 46% off 75-inch Samsung Smart TV & more
Today's hottest deals include $70 off Apple's iPad Air 5, 57% off a SANSUI 24-inch PC Monitor, $400 off a 2021 MacBook Pro, up to 33% off the Samsung QLED The Frame Series, up to 30% off Blink Mini Smart Home Cameras and Outdoor Bundles, and more.
Waterfield iPhone Pouch review: unassuming functionality
The Waterfield Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch is for the tech-savvy minimalist — but it's also for those who want to roam the town in style. At first glance, it might not seem like much...
Mobile app market hit by users spending less money on games, but increasing time
App stores from every manufacturer are seeing a revenue decrease driven by gaming, as consumers spent less on in-app purchases. Analysts estimate that App Store revenue was down year-over-year in December 2022, and the...
Tim Cook shares video to mark Chinese New Year on social media
As China celebrates its New Year, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on Weibo with a short film about a young man and his love for opera. Cook's post shares a "story that shines...
Daily deals Jan. 14: $100 off M1 MacBook Air, $100 off Dyson Cyclone V10, $250 off 65-inch Amazon Fire TV, more
The best deals found today include a less than half-price Apple AirTag Leather Loop, $25 Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, a $29.99 Logitech G435 Bluetooth headset, and more. The AppleInsider team...
Oakywood Magsafe Collection Review: perfect for a home office
Using sustainable wood detailing, the Oakywood Magsafe Collection provides aesthetically pleasing MagSafe docking stations that would be a great fit in the home or office of those who appreciate expert, handcrafted wooden carpentry from an eco-friendly brand.
Amazon's $500 price drop on Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is the best ever
Amazon's $500 price cut on the M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is the steepest to date, bringing the premium laptop down to $2,999.99. The $2,999.99 price on the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro in Silver is...
Hands on with all the best Apple accessories at CES 2023
There was a lot to see that works with your iPhone at the 2023 CES. Here's what we loved. Our favorites ran the gamut from smart beds, bags, health devices, cases, and much more....
