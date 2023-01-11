Read full article on original website
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
No, your gas stove isn't banned. But if you have one, you need to do these things to make it safer...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are an estimated 40 million homes in our country that use a gas stove. You may have heard that the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission was thinking about banning them. He's backed off of that, but the concerns about gas stoves still remain.
Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas
New research that links cooking with natural gas to around 12 percent of childhood asthma cases has sparked debate about the health risks of kitchen stoves, as well as calls in the United States for stepped-up regulation. A report released Monday used the same calculation to link 12 percent of childhood asthma to gas cooking in the European Union.
Why Gas Stoves May Soon Be Regulated or Even Banned
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Talks of federal regulation and even a full ban on gas stoves have begun following a Bloomberg interview with Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Trumpka called natural gas stoves, which are used in as many as 40% of US homes, a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table," he continued. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned."
Consumer Product Safety Commission mulling nationwide ban on gas stoves
NEW YORK -- A federal agency is considering taking action to address the health problems linked to gas stoves. One option could be a nationwide ban.Recent studies show emissions worsen childhood asthma and other diseases.College student Essence Sarduy struggles with asthma."Like my throat's closing up. I can't breathe," Sarduy said.But she said she never connected her asthma attacks to her kitchen.Several studies now identify gas stoves as a hidden hazard linked to more than 12% of childhood asthma cases and other respiratory, cardiovascular, and heart problems."There are chemicals that come out from the gas, and a lot the nitrogen dioxide....
Your Gas Stove Is Bad For Your Health. Here's What To Know.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering gas stove regulations because of their health and pollution impacts.
Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Asthma is on the rise among teens in states where cannabis is recreationally legal
Increases in asthma prevalence were found among teens in states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use, as well as among children in some minority racial and ethnic groups in states with recreational legalization, relative to states that remain fully illegal, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. The results provide early evidence that legalizing and commercializing adult cannabis use may be related to a potential rise in asthma prevalence. The study is the first to examine the relationship between changes in cannabis policy for adult use and asthma prevalence among children and adolescents. The results are published online in the journal Preventive Medicine.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming for decades, study says
Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds.The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models' accuracy. Exxon said its understanding of...
Pollutionwatch: citizen science helps raise alarm on UK air pollution
More and more people are making their own air pollution measurements and using these to press for action from national and local governments. Last year Mark Tebbutt installed Chorley’s seventh air pollution monitor. Since 2013 Tebbutt, his family and friends have been buying and operating their own air pollution instruments. These are mounted on garden fences and on the sides of houses across the Lancashire town. You can find their data online alongside those from more than 30,000 citizen scientists around the world.
Biden administration: We have no plans to ban gas stoves
A Biden administration official said Wednesday there is no ban on the sale of new gas stoves in the works, after a colleague’s Monday comments raising the possibility sparked backlash from conservatives. “I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,”...
Don’t Freak Out About Your Gas Stove (Yet)
There’s a lot going on in the world, yet gas stoves have been stealing the spotlight over the past few weeks, spurring heated debates among concerned parents, flustered politicians, passionate climate activists, and health experts. It all started when a study published in December in the International Journal of...
Yes, studies have linked gas stoves to childhood asthma
On Jan. 4, a reporter posted a tweet about the harmful effects of household gas stoves. “A new study just found that 12.7% of childhood asthma is caused by gas stoves,” the tweet from Michael Thomas said. “That’s 647,000 children.”. The VERIFY team has also gotten questions...
EPA’s proposed air pollution standards for soot could save thousands of lives
Late last week, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed tighter limits to one of the country's most dangerous air pollutants: fine particulate matter, or soot. But while the long-awaited move could save thousands of lives per year, health experts say it's still not enough. Soot is also known as fine particulate...
Air Purifying Headboard Creates a Bubble of Clean Air Around You As You Sleep
You might think you’re safe from the adverse effects of air pollution in your bedroom while you sleep, but there are more contaminants lurking in and around your bed than you imagine. Dust particles, tiny mites, mold, mildew, and toxic chemicals present in furniture, bedding, carpets, and paint are just a few of the pollutants we breathe in every night.
AOC dragged for claiming gas stoves are linked to brain damage
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attempted to defend President Biden’s proposed ban on gas stoves in a viral Twitter spat Tuesday — only to be heckled herself by snarky social media users. “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” the Bronx and Queens lawmaker tweeted in response to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) vowing to “NEVER” give up his gas stove. But the congresswoman’s attempted clapback backfired, as detractors — mainly politicians and conservative activists — were quick to pile on. “Is this an attack on @GordonRamsey,” joked Max Avery, a former Arkansas state legislative...
Study: Paid Parental Leave Protects The Mental Health Of Parents
Findings from a new study add to a mounting pile of evidence confirming something that parents around the world already know: Parental leave, especially paid parental leave, is beneficial to parents in many more ways than one. A new meta-analysis, published in The Lancet, added to the evidence that paid parental leave is a deeply important policy with findings that parental leave protected parents, especially mothers, against developing mental health issues.
