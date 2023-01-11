Why taking the snow off your roof is important

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - As winter draws on, more snow is sure to come, and a current snow storm will bring nearly a foot of snow to the area of Island Park by the middle of the week making it even more important we make sure to remove the snow from our roofs when we can.

As the snow continues to build up, the weight of the snow will pile up on your home's roof, and the weight of the piling snow will cause problems later. Too much snow on your roof can cause it to collapse, and while the heating in your home is on, you might end up with ice dams on your roof.

A ice dam is a ridge of ice forming usually on the edge of the roof.

Some of the key things to watch out for is the large amount of snow that can build up on your roof. "

If you have a good two, three feet of snow on your entire roof, you can pretty much bet that you need to do something about it," Liberty Landscaping co-owner Zack Randall said.

He adds the large build up of snow isn't the only thing to keep in mind.

"The biggest thing is just being aware of the the ice dams and being aware of what's hanging over your roof. Because if you have stuff hanging over you, need to be very aware of that. Cause once that does come down, you never know who could be even standing under there at the time. There's just make sure you're watching that period, whether you call it or not, get rid of it."

Liberty Landscaping co-owner Dillon Randall says part of the process they use is using a specialized salt for the roof that helps break up the ice dams.

"We'll just blanket an area with those tabs and it'll, help melt it off at least so that we can, chip it off safely and, a lot of times we, either chip it off or if it's going to be some something that is like a big job, like we will use a pressure steam cleaner and it actually takes, takes the ice dam and melts it and and slides it off the roof."

Dillon added with snow coming in earlier has helped them stay very busy.

"Last last season, I wasn't up in Island Park until January, but I mean, this season we were there well before Christmas. So we've had a substantial amount more snow and so a lot of the cabins we've service, we'll probably end up doing do it again in February."

These are just some of the problems associated with excess snow on your roof. No matter the issues experts are in agreement it is important to occasionally remove snow from your roof. The Randalls and Liberty Landscaping can be reached at 208-681-8992, they can help remove that snow safely from your roof.