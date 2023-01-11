Where Notre Dame football finished in final ESPN SP+ rankings of 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend International Airport is responding to the nationwide grounding of planes, following an outage through the Federal Aviation Administration. "The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information by fully restoring the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. Travelers should check their flight status with the airline they are flying on. We have three morning departures that have been impacted," the airport said in a statement.

