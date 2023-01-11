ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Where Notre Dame football finished in final ESPN SP+ rankings of 2022

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
 3 days ago
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Notre Dame had a disappointing season in some ways. This ESPN SP+ model bears that out with a low ranking of the Fighting Irish.

On3.com

