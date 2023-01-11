The NFL has selected Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the neutral site for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The neutral site will only be used if both the Chiefs and the Bills make it to the AFC Championship because both teams could have been the No.1 seed but played a different number of games. Any other matchup will be played at the higher seed’s home stadium.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO