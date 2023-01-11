ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend?

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NFL Wildcard round begins this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they have earned a first-round bye and await their opponent next weekend. So, will you be watching the rest of the games this weekend? Let us know below. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox 59

NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild-Card Games

NFL DFS Picks for Saturday's Wild-Card Games
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Texans WR John Metchie III Making ‘Amazing’ Progress From Leukemia

Texans WR John Metchie III Making 'Amazing' Progress From Leukemia
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice

A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday.  Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate.  Despite the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 59

NFL Reveals Events to Be Featured in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

NFL Reveals Events to Be Featured in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dallasexpress.com

NFL Picks Neutral AFC Championship Site

The NFL has selected Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the neutral site for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The neutral site will only be used if both the Chiefs and the Bills make it to the AFC Championship because both teams could have been the No.1 seed but played a different number of games. Any other matchup will be played at the higher seed’s home stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO

