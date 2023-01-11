ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference

With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington nurses push for staffing standards at hospitals

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A coalition of health care groups called WA Safe + Healthy is hoping that 2023 turns out differently than 2022. Last year, legislation to create standards for nurse staffing at hospitals failed, but that’s not stopping the Washington State Nurses Association and others from trying again during the current legislative session.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
OLYMPIA, WA
governing.com

Washington Unemployed Still Endure ‘Surrealistic Nightmare’

(TNS) — Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature

(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline

(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE

