Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new "cap-and-invest" program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into law by...
Washington nurses push for staffing standards at hospitals
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A coalition of health care groups called WA Safe + Healthy is hoping that 2023 turns out differently than 2022. Last year, legislation to create standards for nurse staffing at hospitals failed, but that’s not stopping the Washington State Nurses Association and others from trying again during the current legislative session.
Survivor, Washington lawmaker working together to reduce forced labor
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Born into poverty in southern India, Rani Hong was 7 years old when she was sold into slavery. “They did not see me as a seven-year-old child. They saw me as a piece of property to be able to exploit,” said Hong from her Olympia home.
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington history project has found tens of thousands of racially discriminatory housing covenants
History groups on both sides of the Washington Cascades are digging into an important project. They’re searching for property deeds that contain racially discriminatory language. “There is no state that has tried to find all of their racially restrictive property records yet. There are a lot of efforts around...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State
What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?. As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?. Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State. Let's deep...
publicola.com
State Proposals Aim to Lower Traffic Deaths by Improving Driver Behavior
At the year’s first meeting of the Washington state senate’s transportation committee earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee’s office delivered some sobering news: More than 700 people were killed by traffic violence on the state’s roadways in 2022, a figure not seen since the late 1990s.
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
governing.com
Washington Unemployed Still Endure ‘Surrealistic Nightmare’
(TNS) — Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they...
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
'The whole thing is broken': Temp staffing costs strain WA hospitals
Coming off a recent 12-hour night shift in Grays Harbor County, travel nurse Steven Higgs sleeps for about six hours. Then he tosses his backpack into his 2004 Nissan Sentra and starts the two-and-half-hour drive north along Highway 101 to his home and family in Sequim. Higgs typically spends three...
Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington. Can...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline
(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
