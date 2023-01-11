Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
No, It’s Not a Mirage: Joshua Tree’s Invisible House Lists for $18 Million
It all started when they found out their house was illegal. In the early 2010s, Chris and Roberta Hanley were enjoying their off-the-grid vacation home in Joshua Tree, Calif., when they were informed that their 720-square-foot prefab house violated local regulations. At the time, Joshua Tree required that homes be at least 20 feet wide, and their modular house wasn’t. If they wanted to keep living on the land, they would have to build something bigger.
200-Year-Old London Townhouse With Private Access to the Thames Asks £3 Million
A townhouse in London, part of a historic riverside enclave in Wapping that’s remained almost unchanged for 200 years, has come to the market for close to £3 million (US$3.66 million). The home stands among rows of Georgian terraced houses that were built—one on each side of what...
This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home
Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
Amid Rising Mortgage Rates, Eager U.S. Home Sellers Are Now Offering to Finance the Sale Themselves
More home sellers are offering their own private financing at lower interest rates to try and sweeten the deal as soaring mortgage costs have caused many potential buyers to leave the housing market. As of November, 0.43% of all U.S. active listings mentioned some type of private financing—the highest that...
Brooklyn’s Luxury Segment Remains Resilient Against Market Slowdown
While Brooklyn’s overall housing market, like the rest of the U.S., cooled off in the fourth quarter, the New York borough’s luxury segment showed signs of resilience, according to reports by major brokerages released Thursday. In the last three months of 2022, Brooklyn registered a total of 2,604...
How Will Building a Guest House Affect Taxes on a Hamptons Home?
Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: I want to build a guest house for my Hamptons home. How will this affect my property taxes?. A: The tax system for residential properties in New York’s Hamptons developed...
Orlando Bloom Is Renting His Los Angeles Mansion for $35,000 a Month
For his next role, actor Orlando Bloom will be playing the part of a landlord, having plunked his contemporary Beverly Hills home onto the rental market Wednesday for $35,000 per month. “The Lord of the Rings” star has owned the single-story spread since 2017, when he bought it for $7...
A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous
A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
Foreign Buyers Are Descending on Turkey’s Idyllic Coastal Town Kas
The seaside town of Kas in Turkey’s Antalya province has an alluring coastal location, romantic Mediterranean looks and a history dating back to the 6th century B.C. The serene resort town is set along a wide bay and the Çukurbag (or Kas) peninsula, facing turquoise waters and the small Greek island of Meis (or Kastellorizo). Its property market has two distinct parts: the old town and the peninsula. The former has a mix of traditional houses and apartments while the latter has luxury modern villas.
