ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mansionglobal.com

No, It’s Not a Mirage: Joshua Tree’s Invisible House Lists for $18 Million

It all started when they found out their house was illegal. In the early 2010s, Chris and Roberta Hanley were enjoying their off-the-grid vacation home in Joshua Tree, Calif., when they were informed that their 720-square-foot prefab house violated local regulations. At the time, Joshua Tree required that homes be at least 20 feet wide, and their modular house wasn’t. If they wanted to keep living on the land, they would have to build something bigger.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
mansionglobal.com

200-Year-Old London Townhouse With Private Access to the Thames Asks £3 Million

A townhouse in London, part of a historic riverside enclave in Wapping that’s remained almost unchanged for 200 years, has come to the market for close to £3 million (US$3.66 million). The home stands among rows of Georgian terraced houses that were built—one on each side of what...
mansionglobal.com

This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home

Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
mansionglobal.com

Brooklyn’s Luxury Segment Remains Resilient Against Market Slowdown

While Brooklyn’s overall housing market, like the rest of the U.S., cooled off in the fourth quarter, the New York borough’s luxury segment showed signs of resilience, according to reports by major brokerages released Thursday. In the last three months of 2022, Brooklyn registered a total of 2,604...
BROOKLYN, NY
mansionglobal.com

How Will Building a Guest House Affect Taxes on a Hamptons Home?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: I want to build a guest house for my Hamptons home. How will this affect my property taxes?. A: The tax system for residential properties in New York’s Hamptons developed...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
mansionglobal.com

Orlando Bloom Is Renting His Los Angeles Mansion for $35,000 a Month

For his next role, actor Orlando Bloom will be playing the part of a landlord, having plunked his contemporary Beverly Hills home onto the rental market Wednesday for $35,000 per month. “The Lord of the Rings” star has owned the single-story spread since 2017, when he bought it for $7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous

A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
mansionglobal.com

Foreign Buyers Are Descending on Turkey’s Idyllic Coastal Town Kas

The seaside town of Kas in Turkey’s Antalya province has an alluring coastal location, romantic Mediterranean looks and a history dating back to the 6th century B.C. The serene resort town is set along a wide bay and the Çukurbag (or Kas) peninsula, facing turquoise waters and the small Greek island of Meis (or Kastellorizo). Its property market has two distinct parts: the old town and the peninsula. The former has a mix of traditional houses and apartments while the latter has luxury modern villas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy