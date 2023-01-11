Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lyon County teens charged with threatening a witness
Two Lyon County teenagers are facing charges of harrassing and threatening a witness in a criminal investigation. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said a school resource officer charged the two after several other students witnessed the the threats and backed up the claims with video. The teens are alleged to...
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
Brookport man arrested on McCracken County drug charges
A traffic stop on Monday nabbed a Brookport man on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a pickup on Cairo Road for driving carelessly. The driver, 35-year-old Dylan Hobbs of Brookport, was out on bond at the time from a meth possession arrest that occurred in the last couple of weeks.
Drug charges for Benton man after Calloway stop
A Benton man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Calloway County. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Saturday after the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Radio Road. When the deputy turned on his lights, the driver, 24-year-old Samuel Clark of Benton, allegedly continued to drive away for a time before eventually stopping.
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
Troopers searching for escaped Webster County inmate
Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 2 are searching for an inmate that escaped from Webster County. KSP said that 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the Webster County Detention Center around 3:15 pm Sunday afternoon. Harper is described as six feet one inch tall with blue eyes and gray...
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest
A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
Murray State basketball player arrested on DUI, marijuana charges
A Murray State University basketball player was arrested Sunday night following a traffic stop in Livingston County. Kenny White Jr. was stopped by Kentucky State Police along I-24 near the Grand Rivers exit because his vehicle had a headlight out. Kentucky State Police told West Kentucky Star that the trooper...
Trigg County man arrested after high-speed pursuit, collision with cruiser
A Trigg County man was charged with running into a police cruiser during a high-speed pursuit on Friday night. Deputies attempted to stop 27-year-old Orlando Wilkerson's vehicle on Blackhawk Road, but they said he fled at speeds of over 100 mph. At one intersection, deputies said Wilkerson turned his vehicle around and struck the deputy’s cruiser. The collision resulted in disabling Wilkerson’s car.
Department of Energy selects new deputy manager for Portsmouth/Paducah
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management has selected a new deputy manager for the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. Reinhard Knerr will take over the deputy manager role beginning on January 29th, and will be based out of Lexington. Knerr comes back to Kentucky from the Carlsbad Field Office in New Mexico.
Cairo closer to getting first grocery store in 7 years
Cairo residents' dream of bringing a grocery store back to the city is getting closer to reality. Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made the announcement Monday at a Martin Luther King Day breakfast in Carbondale of the store's imminent opening in the coming weeks. Stratton had also referenced her involvement in the project during her inauguration remarks on Jan. 9.
I-69 in Marshall County back open after semi crash
The northbound lanes of Interstate 69 are back open now, after a semi overturned near the 48-mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site was just north of the US 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange. The semi's cargo of trash bags had to be offloaded before the truck could be...
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
Clarksville makes web list of hottest real estate ZIP codes
Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by a national home-buying website. The digital real estate company Opendoor ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top of its annual list, based on housing affordability and for quality of life. The...
Shawnee Community College gets funds to expand truck driving program
Shawnee Community College was allocated funds to expand the school's truck driving program in a federal appropriation signed by the president. In the fiscal year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Act, Shawnee will receive $450,000 to grow the program offered on the main campus in Ullin, as well as the Metropolis Extension Center.
Flyover ramp at Calvert City back open
The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the I-24/I-69 interchange near Calvert City is back open. The Exit 51 ramp was closed to allow erosion control work near the overpass that carries traffic across the northbound lanes of I-69. The ramp connects to Oak Park Boulevard into Calvert City, and...
Thunderstorms Wednesday could become severe
The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's a chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A quick-moving front could bring one to two inches of rain, and localized flooding is possible with more runoff likely from soil now mostly saturated by recent frequent rains. There...
Heavy rain, storms expected this afternoon
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues to watch for the chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain this afternoon and evening. The timing of the heavy rain will be from noon today until about 10 pm. Most of southern Illinois could see an inch or more of rain, and...
