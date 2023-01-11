The riveting and heart-palpitating way the Rangers rallied to defeat the Stars on Thursday officially debunked what many had feared about the team. There was a point earlier in the 2022-23 campaign in which it looked as if there might have been some quit in the Rangers. But K’Andre Miller’s game-tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Adam Fox’s unrelenting overtime winner only further confirmed that this team — which is on a 13-2-2 tear — still has the same DNA of the 2021-22 squad that turned heads all season long en route to a conference final finish. “We are...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO