Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Preview, Props, Prediction

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium for the second time in less than a month on Sunday. This time, it's win-or-go home in the wild-card matchup. The Vikings won the Christmas Eve meeting 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired. Both coaches said this week that while the first meeting will provide some help in planning for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Rangers finally starting to show same resiliency that carried them last year

The riveting and heart-palpitating way the Rangers rallied to defeat the Stars on Thursday officially debunked what many had feared about the team.  There was a point earlier in the 2022-23 campaign in which it looked as if there might have been some quit in the Rangers. But K’Andre Miller’s game-tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Adam Fox’s unrelenting overtime winner only further confirmed that this team — which is on a 13-2-2 tear — still has the same DNA of the 2021-22 squad that turned heads all season long en route to a conference final finish.  “We are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

