The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus

Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Marvel Spinoff May Feature 'A Little Song Here or There,' Kathryn Hahn Hints

If you weren’t already bewitched by Disney+’s upcoming Agatha Harkness-centric WandaVision spinoff, Kathryn Hahn just dropped a tantalizing new tease. On track for a Winter 2023/24 premiere, Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back the Emmy-nominated Hahn as the titular sorceress, heading up a cast that also includes Emma Caulfield Ford (back as Westview queen bee Dottie) and Debra Jo Rupp (presumably back as Mrs. Hart), plus newcomers Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) and… Patti Lupone. The recently reported casting of Lupone — a Tony...
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records

The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?

