Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix finally unveils a release date for Idris Elba’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’
There’s some good news today for fans of one of Idris Elba’s most iconic roles as Netflix finally announced the new Luther movie, called Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie will get a dual release: in theaters the end of Feb. and on Netflix in March. Luther was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
wegotthiscovered.com
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Marvel Spinoff May Feature 'A Little Song Here or There,' Kathryn Hahn Hints
If you weren’t already bewitched by Disney+’s upcoming Agatha Harkness-centric WandaVision spinoff, Kathryn Hahn just dropped a tantalizing new tease. On track for a Winter 2023/24 premiere, Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back the Emmy-nominated Hahn as the titular sorceress, heading up a cast that also includes Emma Caulfield Ford (back as Westview queen bee Dottie) and Debra Jo Rupp (presumably back as Mrs. Hart), plus newcomers Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) and… Patti Lupone. The recently reported casting of Lupone — a Tony...
wegotthiscovered.com
2022 was a banner year for horror, but fans are still naming and shaming the worst the year had to offer
The 2020s have been hot for horror, and 2022 took things up a notch for the beloved, albeit unsettling genre. From the chilling plot of Jordan Peele’s Nope, to Mia Goth’s breakthrough with X and Pearl, the revival of Scream and Prey, and many more cinematic successes, 2022 was undeniably the year of horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the 21st Century’s most underrated horror franchises lurks in the shadows of unsettling renewed acclaim
No horror series boasts a 100 percent success rate when it comes to undeniable top-tier quality, but if that third installment ever escapes from development and becomes a reality, then Creep is well within reach of going down in the history books as one of the modern era’s finest trilogies of any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU should probably drop its ‘Rick and Morty’ obsession in the wake of Justin Roiland’s charges
Kevin Feige must be a fan of cult favorite animated series Rick and Morty, based on the recruitment of several notable alumni to have been drafted in to work on a multitude of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects across Phase Four and beyond. Michael Waldron created, served as the lead writer,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gerard Butler’s plan to be ‘the Tom Hanks of action’ hits an ironic snag as Hanks’ latest beats ‘Plane’ at the box office
Having been dubbed “The King of the B-Movie,” a title he’s spent well over a decade earning, it was a little surprising to hear Gerard Butler admit that he was just as humiliated as he was disappointed with being anointed as the reigning monarch of the mid-budget runner and gunner.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds open to performing a song at the Oscars, presumably to stick it to Hugh Jackman
The battle between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has now moved into musical territory, putting the former at a significant disadvantage when it’s been the latter’s bread and butter for decades. Having recently stolen hearts and co-headlined an instant festive favorite opposite Will Ferrell in Apple TV’s Spirited,...
Comments / 0