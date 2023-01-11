Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
FAA says normal air traffic operations resuming after computer outage delays flights in NH, across US
Flights were delayed across the country Wednesday morning after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The departure board at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport showed numerous delays. Travelers can check the status of their flights on the airport's website. The agency said in a tweet at about 6:30 a.m.,...
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on...
Domestic Terrorists Could Take Out U.S. Power Grid—and Attacks Have Started
Domestic terrorists pose an "existential threat" to the nation's electrical grid that could result in widespread power outages and significant loss of life.
CBS News
