The Delaware State Police have arrested four people on various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. On January 11, 2023, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Troopers were advised that it had appeared that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men outside of the car. Troopers located a 2016 blue Honda Civic and contacted the four occupants. The driver, identified as Samuel Mondestin, 19, of Seaford, Delaware, had a suspicious item visibly protruding from his sock. This item was discovered to be a small bottle that contained approximately 5.01 grams of cocaine. Mondestin was also discovered to be in possession of ammunition and approximately 0.028 grams of suspected heroin. Mondestin was taken into custody without incident.

HARBESON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO