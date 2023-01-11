ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Veterinarians needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control

By Luke Laster
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Care and Control is in need of a veterinarian. Without one, animal control turns to Michigan Humane in the interim for help related to getting medication to animals in need.

"There are a shortage of veterinarians that are working in shelters," says Mark Kumpf, Director of Detroit Animal Care and Control.

The shortage spans nationwide. Kumpf says this is delaying the hiring of their next veterinarian. It's not just veterinarians either. Vet techs are needed as well.

Kumpf says the demand is high, interest in the profession is low, and the competition with private practices makes it tough to retain talent.

"There's a huge demand for this particular position nationwide, and there are shelters all over looking for the exact same thing that we are. Some have been looking for more than a year," Kumpf said.

Recruitment efforts have risen due to the demand. Michigan Humane has even turned to local high schools with programs to help gauge interest in a possible career in veterinarian studies.

"We want to build not only the capacity to increase the number of veterinarians and veterinarian talent in this community, but we want them to stay right here serving this community," says Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane president and CEO.

Pepper says there is opportunity in Detroit and the state of Michigan.

Like Kumpf, he cited the high demand and shortage of overall interest in the field.

Pepper says aside from efforts to garner interest in the field, the priority is always keeping pets in homes. However, adoption and reuniting lost pets costs money and takes resources.

"We want to be able to support families in the community, and support animal care and control by building capacity in the event that anything might happen with them," Pepper said.

