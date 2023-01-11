Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple
To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels
Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders. Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her...
In Style
Laverne Cox's Wore "Mainly Rare Vintage" at the 2023 Golden Globes, According to Her Stylist
The Golden Globes are back on the air and who better to kick off interviews for E! Live From the Red Carpet than Laverne Cox? But rest assured, while the Inventing Ana actress is chatting up the stars and 2023 nominees, she won't be outshone. Cox appeared to channel old...
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Hypebae
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy a Night Out at the 2023 Golden Globes
The best-dressed couple of the 2023 Golden Globes goes to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The celebrity couple was fashionably late and snuck into the awards show in Los Angeles, with Riri being nominated for Best Original Song for her single “Lift Me Up” featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Fenty founder arrived in a stunning black Schiaparelli gown custom designed by Daniel Roseberry, featuring an oversized cape and a train. The star paired her look with earrings by Cartier along with an 18-karat white gold and diamond choker, completing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti‘s strapped heels and a Roger Vivier bag. As for glam, the musician had her hair wrapped up in buns, wearing rosy pink colors on her cheeks and eyes.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet
Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week. In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit. When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes...
Kate Moss Channels Her '90s Self with Vibrant Pink Hair in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Moss previously wore her hair in this pink shade in an iconic photo shot by Juergen Teller in 1998 Kate Moss is reentering her Pink Ladies era. The top model appears in a new Marc Jacobs campaign that launched Tuesday, and her famously blonde locks are a vibrant pink shade. Harkening back to a period of time in the 1990s when she also had pink hair, the new photos of Moss feature her as the face of the Resort 2022/2023 collection. Wearing iconic Marc Jacobs pieces — including a...
Allure
Jennifer Lopez Already Has Your Valentine's Day Manicure Sorted
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to nail the perfect Valentine's Day manicure a whole month before the holiday of looooove. Lopez's nails are looking just as sweet as a box of chocolates or a bouquet of fresh roses thanks to her manicurist Tom Bachik. The star is busy doing press...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Rita Ora Embraces Sheer Dressing in Rodarte Lace Gown at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Rita Ora arrived at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles in an alluring look. For the event, which reportedly also celebrated the late Elvis Presley‘s birthday, the singer wore a sheer pink Rodarte gown. The details of Ora’s strappy gown included a magenta pink lace overlay and a pair of black cheeky boxer briefs underneath. Her gown was from Rodarte‘s summer 2023 collection. It had a half-shell like hemline and billowed out to form a flowy skirt. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere...
Kim & Khloe Kardashian Join Drake As They Arrive At Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s Funeral In Toronto
Kim Kardashian was by sister Khloe Kardashian’s side as they arrived at Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s mom’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, January 14. Alongside the famous reality stars was rapper Drake, who is close friends with the NBA player and even featured him in his music video last year. Wearing all black with oversized dark sunglasses, Kim & Khloe held solemn looks on their faces. Drake, also appearing somber, pulled up in an all-black wardrobe featuring a fur-trimmed overcoat.
Angelina Jolie’s Cape Is Quite the Fashion Flashback
Historically, capes have always been used to make a bold sartorial statement—whether on or off the red carpet—as demonstrated by Jackie Kennedy’s all-white Oleg Cassini ensemble for her husband’s Inaugural Ball in 1961, or André Leon Talley’s theatrical Gucci by Tom Ford look for the 2007 Met Gala. Fast forward to today, and Angelina Jolie has been spotted incorporating the cape into her elegant contemporary wardrobe.
Eva Longoria Goes Sporty Chic in All-White Sweatsuit & Nike ‘Lemon Twist’ Blazers
Eva Longoria was spotted taking a walk in a cozy sweat set and sleek kicks while in Los Angeles yesterday. Dressed for a casual stroll, the “Desperate Housewives” star wore a white hoodie and matching sweatpants. With the hood up, Longoria shaded her features further thanks to a pair of large black shades. The actress opted to keep her seemingly wet hair hidden under her hood and accessorized her simple ensemble with gold jewelry. On her feet, Longoria kept up the casual vibes and laced up white low-top Nike Blazers in “Lemon Twist” with an oversized silhouette, white leather uppers, white laces and a...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Allure
Perricone MD's Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Undereye Cream Is A Must for Dark Circles
I know there are eye cream skeptics out there, but I'm a genuine believer in the fact that your undereyes are more than deserving of their own moisturizer. No matter what your concerns are, an added boost of nourishing ingredients can only benefit this delicate area of your skin, but it's also worth mentioning that not every eye cream is created equally. Different formulations are meant to target different concerns, after all.
Karlie Kloss Sharpens Flared Trousers & Striped Blouse With Dior Stiletto Boots in NYC
Karlie Kloss was sharply outfitted while out in New York City on Jan. 10. The supermodel was spotted strutting through of the streets of the Big Apple in sophisticated style. Kloss’ ensemble included a black blazer jacket that featured smooth lapels and shoulder pads. The media personality complemented the overcoat with a black and brown striped top that was tucked into a pair of high-waist flare-leg trousers. Kloss parted her hair in the middle and let her long, brunette tresses cascade on her shoulders. For makeup, she went with a dust of blush and a pink pout. Sticking to a minimalistic moment,...
Tinashe Channels Y2K Style in Denim Cutout Jeans With Distressed Bustier & Gemstone Pumps for ‘House Party’ Screening
Tinashe took denim inspiration from the early aughts for the “House Party” screening in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 11. The “2 On” singer stars in the remake of the 1990s cult classic film, which follows two aspiring club promoters who decide to host the party of the year at Lebron James exclusive mansion. While arriving at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre, Tinashe appeared on the green carpet in a full denim outfit that channeled the early 2000s. The songwriter’s ensemble included an almost floor-length denim jacket that she layered over a plunging bustier top and patchwork jeans. The bustier top had distressed...
Jordyn Woods Shines in Fuzzy Slit Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Sister Jodie Woods’ Birthday Party
Jordyn Woods was a vision in white while attending her sister Jodie Woods’ birthday party on Saturday. Over the weekend, the model and fashion influencer uploaded a slew of images and Reels on Instagram. Woods posed in a white fuzzy one-shoulder dress by Hanifa. The soft floor-length piece featured sheer slits at the top and throughout the skirt. The garment also included a thick shoulder strap and fitted bodice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) To further elevate the moment, the ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized with an array of jewelry including dangling diamond earrings, statement pearl and...
PopSugar
Rihanna Wears a Furry Coat and Slinky Catsuit in the Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer
On Jan. 13, Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer, Rihanna, stepped out in the ultimate comeback look. The music mogul teased fans in a new trailer for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, wrapping herself in a yellow furry coat from AREA, which turned a bright neon in the intense stage lighting. Underneath the oversize outerwear, she wore a skintight black catsuit featuring a halter neck and stirrups, which she paired with a pair of strappy, pointed-toe heels. To complete the over-the-top look, Rihanna wore a pair of large hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace with multiple silver cross charms.
