Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.
Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Turley Fire Department facing mass resignations
The community of Turley, north of Tulsa, is seeing a large increase in volunteer firefighter resignations due to disagreements between the fire and community board groups.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
KOCO
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Maxine
This week's pet of the week is Maxine, a 2-year-old terrier mix. Maxine was rescued as an unclaimed stray and is energetic. She would do best with some training and in a home where she'll get plenty of exercise and playtime. If you'd like to adopt Maxine, call the Animal...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capital of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
Broken Arrow Public Schools Offers Daycare For Staff
Finding daycare for kids can be a tough decision for parents, but Broken Arrow Public Schools is helping its employees by opening a daycare for staff. Tiny Tigers in Broken Arrow is filled with the kids of teachers and employees of BAPS. Kelsee Arnold is a teacher for BAPS, and drops her daughter Nora off each day before heading to a classroom of her own.
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Owners Of Coney Island In Tulsa Worried About Keeping Restaurant's Doors Open
As a downtown Tulsa restaurant celebrates 97 years of business, the owner is worried they’re in danger of closing. Coney Island is a go-to lunch spot for many people who work and live downtown. Steve Gregory has been eating here since the 90s, stopping by at least once a...
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
Comments / 0