"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace. Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Collins beats buzzer with tip-in, Hawks edge Pacers 113-111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. Hunter’s six 3-pointers were a career-high. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
Erik Spoelstra had huge praise for LeBron James.
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma's 40
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held off a furious Washington rally in a 112-108 victory over the Wizards on Friday night. Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the...
Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in...
Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
33 players left in arbitration as 170 reach agreements
NEW YORK (AP) — A total of 170 major league players agreed to contracts in the hours before Friday night's arbitration deadline to exchange proposed salaries with teams, and just one reached a multiyear deal: Minnesota right-hander Chris Paddack. After agreeing to a $2.4 million, one-year contract earlier in...
Giants DB coach Henderson has adjusted with every injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After mixing and matching his players all season because of injuries on and off the field, New York Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson will have everyone back for the playoffs. The Giants (9-7-1) had a rare blank injury list Friday for Sunday's wild-card game...
Ravens' Huntley eyes opportunity for first postseason start
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley's postseason debut came two years ago, when Lamar Jackson left Baltimore's game at Buffalo with a concussion and the Ravens never did reach the end zone. Now Huntley is hoping to make his first playoff start this weekend — but the circumstances...
MLB on track to expand robot umps to all Triple-A ballparks
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is on track to expand its experiment with robot umpires to all 30 Triple-A ballparks this season. MLB used the Automatic Ball-Strike system at five Triple-A stadiums for parts of last season and will go ahead with the wider use this year if owners approve of it next month. MLB's intent was first reported by ESPN.
Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut
HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Kirk in the lead might have been the only shred of normalcy in the Sony Open. Jordan Spieth started Friday with a share of the lead. He walked off the 18th green at Waialae in a minor state of shock after missing the cut.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner says move back to 2B is 'not an issue'
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner heard the same message from the Chicago Cubs over and over again. They liked him as a shortstop, and they also had confidence in him at second base. When the Cubs landed Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency, the matter was settled.
Soto, Alonso, Guerrero get big deals, 33 head to arbitration
NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached big-money agreements on one-year contracts as 170 players avoided salary arbitration with deals Friday and 33 exchanged proposed figures with their teams. All-Star pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves were headed toward a hearing for...
