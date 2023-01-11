ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Senate and House Minority Leaders Announce Legislative Goals and Respond to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's Inaugural Addresses

By KASU
kasu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

DPA Chair Tennille to run again for the party’s top post

Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) Chair Grant Tennille has reversed course and announced Thursday (Jan. 12) in an e-mail to party members he will run again for the chair post during the Party’s Jan. 28 state meeting. Tennille, first elected to the chair in October 2021, had announced Sept....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday, Jan. 12, she will name Clint O’Neal executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). “His nearly two decades of experience in this field will be invaluable as we work together with Secretary Hugh McDonald to foster a...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Senate confirms Gov. Sanders’ cabinet nominees

The Arkansas State Senate wasted little time Wednesday (Jan. 11) confirming Gov. Sarah Sanders’ new cabinet. She has nominated 14 of the 15 cabinet positions. The current interim Secretary of Health, Renee Mallory, will continue to serve until a replacement is named. Senators approved the following cabinet nominees:. Wes...
ARKANSAS STATE
kosu.org

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
Kait 8

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy