Arkansas Senate and House Minority Leaders Announce Legislative Goals and Respond to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's Inaugural Addresses

Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive order ending previous COVID-19 executive orders
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended the boards and committees overseeing the Arkansas COVID-19 response with actions taken Friday.
Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeals five of predecessor's COVID-19 executive orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanders' predecessor, Asa Hutchinson, created these orders in 2020. They created committees, advisory groups, and a task force that focused on the COVID-19 response. "The first case of COVID-19 was identified...
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
KHBS
Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
University of Arkansas professor discusses governor’s executive order on critical race theory
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that prohibits critical race theory from being taught to kids in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
talkbusiness.net
DPA Chair Tennille to run again for the party’s top post
Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) Chair Grant Tennille has reversed course and announced Thursday (Jan. 12) in an e-mail to party members he will run again for the chair post during the Party’s Jan. 28 state meeting. Tennille, first elected to the chair in October 2021, had announced Sept....
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
Kait 8
Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday, Jan. 12, she will name Clint O’Neal executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). “His nearly two decades of experience in this field will be invaluable as we work together with Secretary Hugh McDonald to foster a...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Senate confirms Gov. Sanders’ cabinet nominees
The Arkansas State Senate wasted little time Wednesday (Jan. 11) confirming Gov. Sarah Sanders’ new cabinet. She has nominated 14 of the 15 cabinet positions. The current interim Secretary of Health, Renee Mallory, will continue to serve until a replacement is named. Senators approved the following cabinet nominees:. Wes...
kosu.org
Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
Kait 8
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
ktalnews.com
Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field. Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting …. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two...
Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
Kait 8
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
Executive order calls for more charter schools
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Wednesday focusing on education. More specifically, prioritizing L.E.A.R.N.S. It stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
