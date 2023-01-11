Read full article on original website
Road closure for Jefferson, Amulet Street on JAN 13
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that the north and south bound lanes of Jefferson Street (Hwy. 1) at the intersection of Amulet Street will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 from 8:30 am – 3 pm to make utility repairs. Amulet will be closed to...
NSU Elementary Lab and NSU Middle Lab will be closed today
Due to a water outage on Northwestern’s campus, NSU Elementary Lab School and NSU Middle Lab School will be closed today, January 13th, 2023. A water hydrant on the west side of NSU’s campus was damaged around 3 am. The City of Natchitoches has cut the water off to campus and will work to repair the damages today. There is no timeline as to how long the repairs will take.
Holy Savior Menard canceled Jan. 13
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School has announced that school will be canceled for Friday, Jan. 13. The school shared on social media that it is dealing with a ruptured water pipe. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
Notice of Death – January 12, 2023
Service: Saturday, January 14 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
BDJ Center to Host Orientation for Next Round of Classes
The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center is hosting Orientation for their next round of classes on Jan. 17-18 at 10 am and 2 pm! To enroll in their free HiSET, work readiness, or industrial readiness training programs, you must attend one of the orientation dates listed above. Classes begin the week of Jan. 24.
Rotary Club receives city update from Mayor
Rotarian with the Program John Luster introduced Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. at the January 10 luncheon. The Mayor gave an update on the many activities occurring in 2023. Pictured from left are Rotarian President Aaron Johnson, Mayor Williams, and Luster (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations through the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, January 16. Here are a few celebrations that will be happening around the ArkLaTex in honor of this national holiday. Echoes of Civil Rights in Natchitoches with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Louisiana Sports Hall...
Haughton Area Dry Cleaner Badly Damaged When Hit By Car
If you recently dropped off clothes to be dry cleaned at Steve's Dry Cleaners in the Haughton area, it might be a while before they are ready to be picked up. According to the Bossier Parish Fire District #1, at approximately 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a number of units were dispatched to the Brookshires parking lot on Highway 80 for what they were told was a car versus pedestrian accident.
Reconstruction: Promises Broken – a Talk by Local Civic Leader John Winston
NSU’s student union ballroom hosted the inaugural 2023 talk of the Black Studies Minor Natchitoches Civil Rights Speaker Series. Community leader, educator and past president of the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League, John Winston, spoke before an audience of around 40 faculty, students and local residents. His talk...
OPPORTUNITY: Administrative Coordinator
POSITION: Administrative Coordinator 2 (Serves as Receptionist) DESCRIPTION: Serves as a receptionist to all persons entering the administrative office; answer phone lines, collect rent, and prepare daily rental receipt report. Distribute all applications for housing/rental assistance, check for completeness and forward to the Housing Specialist for interviewing, and furnish information to applicants and other agencies requesting technical assistance regarding eligibility. Receives, stores and distributes supplies, maintains an inventory of such, etc.
School Board votes in new President, Vice President
The Natchitoches Parish School Board members voted Billy Benefield as the new President of the Board at its meeting on Jan. 12. Russ Danzy was voted in as the new Vice President. Agenda items included:. Approve MOU between NPSB and City of Natchitoches amount not to exceed $32,000 effective January...
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
