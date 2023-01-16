NFL offense rankings: Ranking the 14 offenses in NFL Playoffs

With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, take a gander at our NFL offense rankings as we look at the 14 offenses left in the 2022-2023 season.

After 18 weeks — only 17 for the Bengals and Bills — there are just over 12 offensive squads left. Some were elite units all season long (the Chiefs and Eagles), while others just broke into our traditional rankings in the final few weeks of the season (the Giants).

Related: 2023 NFL playoff QB rankings, from 14-1

No matter where they began and ended, they are the groups still standing and all of them have the same chance to help lead their teams to the Super Bowl promise line. With that in mind, let’s rank the offenses in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves at the back of our NFL offense rankings due to the fact that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to suit up for the team’s Wild Card matchup with rivals the Cincinnati Bengals. Without Jackson, this offense has struggled mightily to even notch a couple of touchdowns each week. Their spot in the NFL playoffs is the only reason they land on this list.

On Wild Card weekend the Ravens got one of those QBs back, but it, unfortunately, wasn’t Jackson. Yet, the team was still in the game late and got a solid effort from Huntley against the Bengals. However, when it mattered most he couldn’t make key plays with the game on the line. He also set up a backbreaking fumble return TD in the fourth.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

13. Miami Dolphins

Credit: USA Today Network

Like the Ravens, the Miami Dolphins reside in the cheap seats of our NFL offense rankings due to the fact that they will be without their starting QB in a difficult Wild Card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

While backup Skylar Thompson was serviceable as a fill-in for both Tua Tagovailoa and his original replacement Teddy Bridgewater in Week 18, there was far more pressure to put points on the board against the high-power Buffalo offense, and Thompson was almost up to the task.

However, in the postseason turnovers are the difference between wins and losses, and the seventh-round pick had two that were costly. Not to mention, he did not get impact performances from his key skill-player teammates.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be heating up just at the right time. While the team is in the playoffs because they were the best of an awful NFC South in 2022-2023 the Bucs’ pass game has been top-five for much of the season.

Their legendary QB is turning the ball over more this season than in years past, however, 300 and 400-yard games — including three TDs each — over the last four weeks show he and the Tampa Bay offense can still wreck shop on any given Sunday. However, that did not happen in their Wild Card game versus the Cowboys.

In their final game, Brady had a chance to extend his run in Tampa but the legendary QB was a very inefficient 35 of 66 through the air (351 yards and two TDs), while his running attack offered nothing and the receiving corps did not deliver in the biggest game of the year. Enough reason for him to bring his time with the organization to an expected end after this season.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

11. Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks offense was one of the feel-good stories of the 2022-2023 NFL season and among the top 10 in our primary NFL offense rankings. However, Geno Smith’s cooled off, and the offense was not quite as formidable in the final weeks of the season. It is part of why they barely snuck into the NFL playoffs in Week 18.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks’ offense still has tremendous skills players in Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and rookie Kenneth Walker III that are deserving of respect.

While the offense looked strong early in staying in their game with rivals the 49ers. Smith still coughed the ball up twice as the veteran group was outplayed by rookie Brock Purdy and San Francisco in the second half.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

10. New York Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ success on offense this season has been less about the overall talent, and more about great scheming, execution late, and Pro Bowl play from running back Saquon Barkley. They will need that and another strong game from QB Daniel Jones in their postseason rematch with the Vikings and their high-powered offense.

They won’t be favorites but the Giants have a few things going for them as their offense has played very well of late — momentum is key in the playoffs — and the Vikings’ defense had trouble with Jones and the Giants in Week 16.

The QB continued that strong play against Minnesota with an outstanding 301-yard, two-touchdown performance in the biggest game of his career, their playoff opener against the Vikings. He beat them with his arm and legs and stamped his place as the Giants’ signal-caller now and in the future.

Playoff opponent: Eagles

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert continued to establish himself among the best QBs in the game in 2022-2023. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver corps was hampered by injuries this season yet the offensive unit endured because of Herbert. They aren’t a favorite to make it out of the AFC, but with a quarterback like him, the Chargers were a very dangerous dark horse heading into the NFL playoffs.

On Wild Card weekend the unit was solid as Herbert threw for 273 yards and Gerald Everett pulled in 109 of them. However, it was not enough as their defense let them down in a historic collapse after the opposing QB spotted the team four interceptions and a 27-point lead at one point in the first half. They will look back on this one with frustration all off-season.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: USA Today Network

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars offense have played a huge role in the team’s hot streak and winning the AFC South in the final week of the season. Like the Giants, they head into the NFL playoffs with a great deal of momentum and confidence after a five-game win streak to end the year.

What also makes Lawrence and the Jags’ offense dangerous is the fact that they have shown the capability to make big plays and win games late. A major intangible in the biggest matchups of the season.

On NFL Wild Card Weekend the offense made history in overcoming the biggest deficit (27 points) in playoff history. However, they were put in that position after Lawrence had a shocking four interceptions in the first half. Their defense also was massive in keeping them in the game. That is why they actually fall a couple of spots in our latest NFL offense rankings.

Playoff opponent: Chiefs

7. Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson had a historic year for the Minnesota Vikings this season. He rose to become the premier receiver and game-breaker in the sport. And as long as Kirk Cousins can get him the ball early and often, the Vikings O can almost seem unstoppable at times.

Unfortunately for Minny, Cousins is not quite as good as some of the other top QBs in the postseason. His penchant for mistakes is why they head into the NFL playoffs outside the top five of our NFL offense rankings.

Unfortunately, in the biggest game of the year the offense was not its best version and the Giants’ defense managed to limit their superstar wideout to just 47 yards on seven catches. With Jefferson nullified, the offense was not quite as dynamic and they fell short with the game up for grabs in the fourth.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

6. Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

At times in 2022, the Dallas Cowboys offense seemed like one of the very best in the league as they posted 40 points or more a couple of times. However, QB Dak Prescott’s streak of seven straight weeks of at least one interception was cause for serious concern heading into the postseason, as it heavily affected the unit’s efficiency.

Well, on Wild Card Weekend they found their groove in a drubbing of the Buccaneers defense. Prescott was highly efficient (25 of 33 on his passes) and ended his interception streaking while adding 305 yards and four TDs through the air. He was also a part of a rushing attack that posted 128 yards combined on the ground.

Playoff opponent: Buccaneers

5. San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It is mind-boggling to realize, but third-string rookie signal caller Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offense is the hottest unit in the sport. The team’s current 10-game win streak has been driven by their elite defense, however, Purdy and his crew have been highly efficient since he became the starter.

What also makes the 49ers O so deadly is they are more balanced than many other teams due to high-level skill players in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel assisting in Purdy’s success.

On Saturday, the offense was dynamite. While Purdy struggled a bit early, he dominated in the second half and notched his first 300-yard and second three-TD game of his career. McCaffrey and Samuel also notched 100-plus yard showings in a dominant playoff victory.

Playoff opponent: Cowboys

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles offense stumbled into the close of the season, however, they are one of the best NFL offenses because of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts . Like San Francisco, the Eagles offer a balanced attack where they can dice you up through the air, or pound defenses into submission with their running attack. As long as Hurts is healthy, they will be a force to reckon with in the NFL playoffs.

Playoff opponent: Giants

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is one of the best in the sport because QB Joe Burrow is one of the best at his position in the NFL. If there were anyone left who doubted him and the Bengals’ rapid ascent last year, he put that to bed in 2022-2023 with another outstanding season and stamped himself as one of the top five QBs in the game. With a talent like that, the Bengals are in any game.

On Wild Card Weekend, several injuries to the offensive line had a major effect on the offense. Nevertheless, they were still good enough to post 24 against a solid Ravens defense. If the unit’s front five can’t get healthier soon, the Bengals may have a built-in ceiling on how well they can perform in the remainder of the playoffs.

Playoff opponent: Bills

2. Buffalo Bills

Credit: USA Today Network

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been near or at the top of our NFL offense rankings all season long. It really is a toss-up between them and the Chiefs for the top unit, however, some quieter performances in recent weeks are why they don’t get the top spot.

Nevertheless, this unit is why they are a serious Super Bowl contender, and they could be an unstoppable force in the NFL playoffs with the motivation of winning it all for Damar Hamlin.

In the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the offense posted stats. However, Allen’s two interceptions helped in keeping the game far closer than it should have been. Luckily for him, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis led the way to 34 point showing and a playoff win.

Playoff opponent: Bengals

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense are an absolute points-scoring machine. Even without superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this season, they were the best offense in the league for most of the year and made 300 yards or more games threw the air look easy. Mahomes is having another MVP-level season and this is the unit to beat until further notice.

Playoff opponent: Jaguars

More must-reads: