NFL offense rankings: Ranking all 14 offenses from the 2023 NFL playoffs

With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, take a gander at our NFL offense rankings as we look at the 14 offenses left in the 2022-2023 season.

After 18 weeks — only 17 for the Bengals and Bills — there are just over 12 offensive squads left. Some were elite units all season long (the Chiefs and Eagles), while others just broke into our traditional rankings in the final few weeks of the season (the Giants).

No matter where they began and ended, they are the groups still standing and all of them have the same chance to help lead their teams to the Super Bowl promise line. With that in mind, let’s rank the offenses in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

14. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves at the back of our NFL offense rankings due to the fact that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to suit up for the team’s Wild Card matchup with rivals the Cincinnati Bengals. Without Jackson, this offense has struggled mightily to even notch a couple of touchdowns each week. Their spot in the NFL playoffs is the only reason they land on this list.

On Wild Card weekend the Ravens got one of those QBs back, but it, unfortunately, wasn’t Jackson. Yet, the team was still in the game late and got a solid effort from Huntley against the Bengals. However, when it mattered most he couldn’t make key plays with the game on the line. He also set up a backbreaking fumble return TD in the fourth.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

13. Miami Dolphins

Like the Ravens, the Miami Dolphins reside in the cheap seats of our NFL offense rankings due to the fact that they will be without their starting QB in a difficult Wild Card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

While backup Skylar Thompson was serviceable as a fill-in for both Tua Tagovailoa and his original replacement Teddy Bridgewater in Week 18, there was far more pressure to put points on the board against the high-power Buffalo offense, and Thompson was almost up to the task.

However, in the postseason turnovers are the difference between wins and losses, and the seventh-round pick had two that were costly. Not to mention, he did not get impact performances from his key skill-player teammates.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be heating up just at the right time. While the team is in the playoffs because they were the best of an awful NFC South in 2022-2023 the Bucs’ pass game has been top-five for much of the season.

Their legendary QB is turning the ball over more this season than in years past, however, 300 and 400-yard games — including three TDs each — over the last four weeks show he and the Tampa Bay offense can still wreck shop on any given Sunday. However, that did not happen in their Wild Card game versus the Cowboys.

In their final game, Brady had a chance to extend his run in Tampa but the legendary QB was a very inefficient 35 of 66 through the air (351 yards and two TDs), while his running attack offered nothing and the receiving corps did not deliver in the biggest game of the year. Enough reason for him to bring his time with the organization to an expected end after this season.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

11. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks offense was one of the feel-good stories of the 2022-2023 NFL season and among the top 10 in our primary NFL offense rankings. However, Geno Smith’s cooled off, and the offense was not quite as formidable in the final weeks of the season. It is part of why they barely snuck into the NFL playoffs in Week 18.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks’ offense still has tremendous skills players in Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and rookie Kenneth Walker III that are deserving of respect.

While the offense looked strong early in staying in their game with rivals the 49ers. Smith still coughed the ball up twice as the veteran group was outplayed by rookie Brock Purdy and San Francisco in the second half.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

2022-2023 NFL offensive stats – Postseason scoring

Let’s take a look at the five NFL offenses that have been the best scoring units after the first two weeks in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles – 38.0 Miami Dolphins – 31.0 Los Angeles Chargers – 30.0 San Francisco 49ers – 30.0 Kansas City Chiefs – 27.0

10. New York Giants

The New York Giants’ success on offense this season has been less about the overall talent, and more about great scheming, execution late, and Pro Bowl play from running back Saquon Barkley. They will need that and strong games from QB Daniel Jones in the postseason to go far.

Jones was the star in the Giants’ playoff win over the Vikings. Racking up 301 yards and two touchdowns in the biggest game of his career. He beat them with his arm and legs and stamped his place as the Giants’ signal-caller now and in the future.

In the Divisional Round, the Giants’ offense was completely shut down and outplayed as the Eagles were outstanding on both sides of the ball. Their QB threw for only 135 yards and the team combined for just 118 yards on the ground. The Giants O delivered its worst showing in the biggest game of the year.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert continued to establish himself among the best QBs in the game in 2022-2023. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver corps was hampered by injuries this season yet the offensive unit endured because of Herbert. They aren’t a favorite to make it out of the AFC, but with a quarterback like him, the Chargers were a very dangerous dark horse heading into the NFL playoffs.

On Wild Card weekend the unit was solid as Herbert threw for 273 yards and Gerald Everett pulled in 109 of them. However, it was not enough as their defense let them down in a historic collapse after the opposing QB spotted the team four interceptions and a 27-point lead at one point in the first half. They will look back on this one with frustration all off-season.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars offense have played a huge role in the team’s hot streak and winning the AFC South in the final week of the season. Like the Giants, they head into the NFL playoffs with a great deal of momentum and confidence after a five-game win streak to end the year.

In one of the biggest games the organization has had in years, the offense was able to get the job done and lead them to a 20-16 win over the Titans and the division title. In NFL Wild Card Weekend they overcame the biggest deficit (27 points) in playoff history. However, they were put in that position after Lawrence had a shocking four interceptions in the first half.

Against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, the Jags posted 20 points, but half of that came in the fourth quarter when the game was very much out of reach and Kansas City called off the dogs. In the end, Lawrence and the offense had a big leap ahead this season and have serious potential going forward.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

7. Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson had a historic year for the Minnesota Vikings this season. He rose to become the premier receiver and game-breaker in the sport. And as long as Kirk Cousins can get him the ball early and often, the Vikings O can almost seem unstoppable at times.

Unfortunately for Minny, Cousins is not quite as good as some of the other top QBs in the postseason. His penchant for mistakes is why they head into the NFL playoffs outside the top five of our NFL offense rankings.

Unfortunately, in the biggest game of the year the offense was not its best version and the Giants’ defense managed to limit their superstar wideout to just 47 yards on seven catches. With Jefferson nullified, the offense was not quite as dynamic and they fell short with the game up for grabs in the fourth.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

6. Dallas Cowboys

At times in 2022, the Dallas Cowboys offense seemed like one of the very best in the league as they posted 40 points or more a couple of times. However, QB Dak Prescott’s streak of seven straight weeks of at least one interception was cause for serious concern heading into the postseason, as it heavily affected the unit’s efficiency.

After a fantastic performance in the Wild Card Round, Prescott and the Cowboys were stifled all night long by the 49ers’ elite defense. The QB was forced into two key interceptions and was not able to drive them down the field when they had two chances to tie it up late. It was another year in the playoffs where the offense was not able to deliver Dallas to the NFC Championship game.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

NFL Team Total offense stats: 2023 postseason

San Francisco 49ers – 817 yards Buffalo Bills – 748 yards Jacksonville Jaguars – 739 yards Dallas Cowboys – 707 yards New York Giants – 658 yards

5. San Francisco 49ers

It is mind-boggling to realize, but third-string rookie signal caller Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offense ended the regular season as the hottest unit in the sport. The team’s current win streak has been driven by their elite defense, however, Purdy and his crew have been highly efficient since he became the starter.

The man taken with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is poised and far savvier than any player of his experience level should be in such a position. Along with veteran stars Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, the offense is at a season-high point with Purdy under center after two NFL Playoff games.

While far from perfect, the unit was good enough to help them beat the Seahawks and Cowboys this postseason. Unfortunately, they ran into another talented defense and some seriously bad luck in the NFC Championship game. As the Eagles knocked both Purdy and backup, Josh Johnson , out of the game and bottled up their explosive offense.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

4. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been near or at the top of our NFL offense rankings all season long. It really is a toss-up between them and the Chiefs for the top unit, however, some quieter performances in recent weeks are why they don’t get the top spot.

Nevertheless, this unit is why they are a serious Super Bowl contender, and they could be an unstoppable force in the NFL playoffs with the motivation of winning it all for Damar Hamlin.

This week they will battle an offense that is their equal in the Bengals. On a pure entertainment level, this could be the most exciting game of the Divisional Round with two of the three best QBs in the game slinging it to a pair of elite wide receivers on both sides. With the Cincy defense being middle of the road and Buffalo’s being banged up, this will likely come down to the wire.

Playoff opponent: Eliminated

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense stumbled into the close of the season, however, they are one of the best NFL offenses because of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts . Like San Francisco, the Eagles offer a balanced attack where they can dice you up through the air, or pound defenses into submission with their running attack.

With some doubt creeping in after a shoulder injury to Hurts late in the season, the Eagles’ offense dispelled any questions with an absolute pummeling of a pretty good Giants squad in the Divisional Round.

In the NFC Championship, the Eagles showed how dynamic their rushing attack can be. Despite the 49ers’ defense having weaknesses in the secondary, Philly ran all over their opponents. Scoring over 30 and four rushing touchdowns. There is no more complete offense in the NFL.

Playoff opponent: Chiefs/Bengals

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is one of the best in the sport because QB Joe Burrow is one of the best at his position in the NFL. If there were anyone left who doubted him and the Bengals’ rapid ascent last year, he put that to bed in 2022-2023 with another outstanding season and stamped himself as one of the top five QBs in the game. With a talent like that, the Bengals are in any game.

On Wild Card Weekend, several injuries to the offensive line had a major effect on the offense. Nevertheless, they were still good enough to post 24 against a solid Ravens defense. This weekend they face an offensive equal in the Bills that will force them to be on their A game.

The injuries to the O-line heading into the weekend surprisingly did not affect them as the offense delivered during a snowstorm and racked up 27 points against the Bills. The star was Joe Mixon, as he tallied 105 yards on the ground.

On Sunday they have a chance to win a fourth straight against the Chiefs, a team they have dominated over the last two years. Even more impressive is Burrow has outplayed his Kansas City counterpart in every one of those previous three games, including in last season’s AFC Championship game.

Playoff opponent: Chiefs

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense are an absolute points-scoring machine. Even without superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this season, they were the best offense in the league for most of the year and made 300 yards or more games threw the air look easy. Mahomes is having another MVP-level season and this is the unit to beat until further notice.

Following a bye week, the Chiefs made their debut in the Divisional Round with a decisive win over the Jaguars. Mahomes threw for less than 200 yards after suffering a serious ankle injury but he was still highly efficient in a clash where the run game led the way. Isiah Pacheco and Jerich McKinnon racked up 120 yards on the ground with just 23 combined carries.

On Sunday, he will have a chance to exercise the demons in a matchup against the Bengals. A team that KC has lost three straight matchups to, including in this very game last year.

Playoff opponent: Bengals

