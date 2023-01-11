Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
My Fox 8
SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Weekend Matchup
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers are investigating on Ladera Crest Lane. FOX8 is told three male victims were walking when they were shot. There is no suspect...
My Fox 8
Mahomes the Clear MVP Favorite After All-Pro Announcement
The Chiefs star received 49 of the 50 possible first team votes for AP All-Pro. View the original article to see embedded media. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 49 of the 50 possible first place votes for the AP All-Pro team, as the Kansas City signal-caller emerged as the clear frontrunner for league MVP, as the award is decided by the same voters.
My Fox 8
Report: Three Main Candidates Emerge for Broncos’ HC Job
Denver is reportedly going after some big names. Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have emerged as the main coaching candidates the Broncos are considering, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Each candidate is coming from a completely different background...
My Fox 8
Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents
My Fox 8
Browns’ Clowney Apologizes to Garrett After Year-End Comments
The defensive end did not play in the Browns final regular season game. Last week, Jadeveon Clowney didn’t appear in the Browns' final regular season game after comments he made to the media. The veteran defensive lineman implied that he was unhappy with his usage, and that Cleveland was instead favoring Myles Garrett in their defensive game plans with easier assignments.
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
My Fox 8
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bengals
The quarterback said earlier this week that his knee was still unstable. Lamar Jackson will not return from his knee injury on Sunday and will miss his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals, the Ravens announced Friday. Baltimore, who has been without Jackson since Week 13, will be without...
My Fox 8
NFL Playoffs Begin With Two Saturday Games
Two games featuring NFC rivals and AFC upstarts kick off the NFL playoffs. With 18 weeks of NFL regular season play in the books, the playoffs start on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a pair of wild-card round games. This year, wild-card weekend will run from Saturday through Monday, with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC all broadcasting NFL playoff games. Saturday features games from both the AFC and NFC: one battle between two upstart franchises, and another between division rivals. The Seahawks travel to the 49ers in the afternoon, followed by a prime-time matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers.
My Fox 8
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
My Fox 8
Dynasty Stock Watch Grades: Weeks 9-13
My Fox 8
Harbaugh: ‘Didn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Jackson Injury Tweet
Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”
My Fox 8
Tom Brady Asked About Reports Linking Him to Dolphins, Raiders
The Tampa Bay quarterback brushed the questions off regarding reports surrounding his playing future. View the original article to see embedded media. As Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady approaches free agency this offseason for just the second time in his Hall of Fame career, the rumor mill is once again firing on all cylinders regarding the playing future of the Tampa Bay quarterback.
My Fox 8
NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice
My Fox 8
Rams Expected to Pick Up Matthew Stafford Contract Option, per Report
Los Angeles has until the new league year to make it official. Now that Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially returning next year, Los Angeles’ next decision comes at the quarterback position. However, the Rams may have already made up their mind. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams...
My Fox 8
Texans Rack Up Obscene Bill at Rookie Dinner
It was an expensive night for rookie guard Kenyon Green. View the original article to see embedded media. An age-old tradition in the NFL (for better or worse) is the annual rookie dinner, in which the veterans go out and eat a lavish meal with a rookie and make the new guy pick up the tab.
My Fox 8
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Brian Flores for HC
My Fox 8
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
My Fox 8
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
The former NFL tight end believes No. 3 seed Minnesota will be eliminated in the first weekend of the playoffs. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is excited about the league’s upcoming playoffs, starting Saturday with wild-card weekend. As the drama begins on the gridiron this postseason—one that will...
My Fox 8
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained
This key rules change could have a massive impact on how coaches approach winning the coin toss. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
My Fox 8
Report: Sean McVay to Return to Rams in 2023
There’s been uncertainty about his future since after the Rams’ win at Super Bowl LVI. Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. McVay’s long-term future with the team...
