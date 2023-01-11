Two games featuring NFC rivals and AFC upstarts kick off the NFL playoffs. With 18 weeks of NFL regular season play in the books, the playoffs start on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a pair of wild-card round games. This year, wild-card weekend will run from Saturday through Monday, with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC all broadcasting NFL playoff games. Saturday features games from both the AFC and NFC: one battle between two upstart franchises, and another between division rivals. The Seahawks travel to the 49ers in the afternoon, followed by a prime-time matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers.

8 HOURS AGO