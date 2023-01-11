Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)

Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)
UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
The Mendocino Voice
Tips for cleaning up after a flood: Mendocino County Public health offers advice
MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/23 — People across California may be enjoying a brief break in the rains, but once the rains have paused and the flooding has receded, the difficult work of recovery and cleanup begins. The historic volume of precipitation over the last few weeks has resulted in flooding in multiple places, and Mendocino County Public Health has shared some tips about how to stay safe when cleaning up after a flood, dealing with potentially contaminated water, assessing your well, food safety, and more.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
kymkemp.com
For the First Time in Nearly Four Years, Army Corps of Engineers to Release Water From the Recently Full Lake Mendocino
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
The Mendocino Voice
Public Health advisory, public nuisance declared at Creekside; temporary bridge to be provided
WILLITS, CA, 1/16/23 — Residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort have been without vehicle access for more than two weeks after a sinkhole swallowed the culvert leading into the mobile home park. This weekend brought key developments in their predicament, as county officials say residents will now be relocated following a series of decrees from Mendocino County’s department of Code Enforcement.
mendofever.com
Water Main Breaks in Ukiah Causing Flooding
This afternoon a water main broke in Ukiah causing flooding of a shopping complex. Scanner traffic indicated the main was located behind the Chevron gas station located on the 600 block of Perkins Street. Flooding was initially reported and later confirmed when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Repairmen from...
ksro.com
Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains
Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Mendocino County from Falling Tree Related to Storms
A 68-year-old woman is dead after a tree fell on her home in Mendocino County. The woman was hit by the tree while asleep inside her home in Fort Bragg early Monday morning. Authorities say the home is in a forested area just east of the Mendocino Coast. No one else was injured.
mendofever.com
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
kymkemp.com
The Tipping Point: Spyrock Road Incident
Just a reminder that our rural roads are a bit of a mess right now and traveling them can be even more difficult than normal. About 10:50 a.m., a driver was bringing an excavator into the Spyrock Road area in northern Mendocino when things went awry. According to the Garberville...
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Requires Proposed Lake County Luxury Development to Mitigate Wildfire Risk and Greenhouse Emissions
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement that will address wildfire ignition risks and greenhouse gas impacts from the proposed Guenoc Valley development project. The Guenoc Valley project, as originally proposed, would have been a low-density, luxury development located in a very high-risk fire hazard severity zone in Southeast Lake County. The settlement follows a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating the County’s EIR certification and approval of the Guenoc Valley project, and requiring supplemental environmental review on community evacuation for any re-approval. Today’s settlement requires a revised version of the project that has a smaller, higher-density footprint to reduce wildfire risk and additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
mendofever.com
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
mendofever.com
Aircraft Making Emergency Landing, Clients Are Fighting With Each Other – Ukiah Police Logs 01.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Elk Grove father killed while doing contract work in Mendocino Co. for storm clean up
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed Saturday in a crash in Mendocino County as he responded to assist in storm recovery efforts. The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo said he was a hard working husband and a father of five. "He was so proud to...
mendofever.com
40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clearlake Head-on Collision
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 01/15/2023 at approximately 0631 hours, Lisa McCuan of Clearlake, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander northbound on SR-29 north of Diener Drive. Dan Fallis of Clearlake was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on SR-29 just north of Diener Drive. Humphries and Cutrell were passengers in the Toyota Highlander. Fallis drove the Dodge over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Dodge struck the Toyota head-on. McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Humphries suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Cutrell suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Fallis suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
mendofever.com
Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Law Enforcement On the Lookout for Man Suspected of Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Anthony Pinola, a Mendocino County resident with a rap sheet dating back over a decade, is currently sought by the Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon. Last known to be in Gualala, he reportedly fled north on Highway 1 today and authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
Comments / 0