Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Texas Brewery Glad It Canceled Rittenhouse Event, Despite Threats
A Texas brewery that canceled an event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse said it has no regrets, even with all the threats they’ve received following the decision. Southern Star Brewing had planned to host a “Rally Against Censorship” on Jan. 26—until they found out Rittenhouse was going to be a “special guest.” “It’s been kind of a shitstorm, but now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision,” CEO Dave Fougeron told the Texas Tribune. “We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse responded on Twitter, saying the brewery was censoring him for not allowing the event. “Our place is super inclusive,” Fougeron said. “We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We’re trying to be good people in the community. We’re friends with our firefighters, with our police department. … We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it’s a place of inclusivity. It’s crazy that we’re getting threats from people.”Read it at Texas Tribune
