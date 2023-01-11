Read full article on original website
We asked ChatGPT to rank Counter-Strike’s best-ever players but we’ve never heard of No. 10
There are plenty of Counter-Strike’s best players lists everywhere on the internet, but some of them are plain biased. To avoid any bias, we asked ChatGPT, a famous artificial intelligence (AI), to rank the best players of all time and it got most of them right, well, except for the last name on the list.
‘Embarrassing’: ImperialHal thinks Apex devs made big mistake with Horizon shadow nerfs
Apex Legends players were surprised to learn Horizon received a shadow nerf—that is, a nerf not mentioned in the patch notes—when they logged into the client on Jan. 10. The shadow nerf makes Horizon shoot less accurately when using Gravity Lift. In the past, hitting shots was a piece of cake. After the patch, it was noticeably harder.
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
League players already slamming Jax’s mid-scope update one day into new patch
Jax is an old League of Legends champion and there’s no doubt he and his pizza feet were in desperate need of an update. With Patch 13.1 Riot Games granted Jax mains their wish and shipped Jax’s mid-scope update which was, to say the least, met with general dissatisfaction.
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
VALORANT creators recreate Agent intros with hilarious cosplays and it’s actually perfect
While getting absolutely destroyed in a VALORANT server might make you rage beyond comprehension, there’s always something the community provides that’ll bring you right back down to your happy place. Cosplay has been a massive part of the gaming industry for years, and it’s provided gamers with an...
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
How to find the Al-Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2 DMZ
Not all locations will be accessible from the get-go in Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode. Some points of interest (POI) on the map, like the Al-Said Shopping Center, will be locked, and players will need a key to unlock them. The area near the Al-Said Shopping Center is also...
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is surprisingly getting its own $30,000 tournament this month
Call of Duty will feature its extraction-based mode DMZ in a $30,000 tournament later this month, Activision announced today. The Call of Duty: DMZ Gauntlet will pit 16 teams of three against each other in “a variety of challenges” in DMZ. The extraction-based mode a la Escape from Tarkov was first released this past November and is a departure from anything CoD has done in the past.
Fly believes Shopify Rebellion has finally righted old EG wrongs with SabeRLight signing
A lot happened in the Dota 2 offseason, but one of the biggest talking points was the former Evil Geniuses roster cutting ties with the organization and signing with Shopify Rebellion. The roster, consisting of Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, Abed Yusop, Andreas “Cr1t” Nielsen, Tal “Fly” Aizik, and new addition Jonáš...
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
Dota 2 players are crashing ranked matches with a game-breaking bug
Losing is never fun in Dota 2, but some players have begun exploiting a game-breaking bug to avoid losing their MMR. There is a simple in-game interaction that allows players to crash the servers for their Dota 2 match. The bug appeared on Gorgc’s stream, and it took off in terms of popularity as many players tried to attempt recreating it in their own games.
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
Overwatch 2 players pick best and worst tanks in Season 2 and it seems there’s one clear loser
Overwatch 2 has an evergrowing list of heroes for competitive gamers to test out. There are currently 11 tanks to take control of in OW2 and every player has their favorite. Players might watch the competitive scene and follow in the pro’s footsteps, but sometimes you just want to play a hero you find the most fun.
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
One crafty Overwatch 2 player has finally figured out how to control their whole team
The sheer brutality from the pain caused by awful teammates might be insurmountable. Fortunately, there’s a way around it, but it’s not pretty. Players in Overwatch 2 don’t have the luxury of kicking their bot teammates, and also can’t find a replacement player in competitive. Fear not though, an OW2 gamer has figured out a method that’s definitely… something.
