ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Amid teacher shortage and education woes, CT lawmakers push for higher wages, more state funding

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wdr6M_0kBFMOSD00
Rep. Rep. Kathleen McCarty, a Republican ranking member of the Connecticut General Assembly's Education Committee, speaks at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday. McCarty and others hope that a bipartisan plan to accelerate Education Cost Sharing grants to local districts will help to alleviate the burden on educators. Hartford Courant/TNS

Lawmakers and union leaders hope to end the teacher shortage crisis with higher wages for educators and accelerated grant funding for school districts as part of a bipartisan plan to tackle the state’s educational woes this legislative session.

Members of the Connecticut Education Association, American Federation of Teachers and the Connecticut House of Representatives met in Hartford Tuesday to outline several proposals to reduce burnout and increase support for public school staff.

The lengthy plan includes incentivizing reduced class sizes, providing more support for children with behavioral issues, implementing play-based learning for kindergarten through third grade, securing uninterrupted planning time, and removing barriers to teacher certification. In addition, legislators placed a particular emphasis on reintroducing a bill that would accelerate the state’s distribution of Education Cost Sharing grants — a motion supported by both Republicans and Democrats.

“We have districts that are underfunded to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, and so you have teachers that are stressed to the max,” said Education Committee Chair Rep. Jeff Currey, a Democrat. “We are looking to once and for all provide that student-centered funding model in fiscal year ‘25 at a cost of $275 million.”

Another look at ECS

Connecticut’s ECS grants contribute more than $2 billion to local school districts. The program started in 1989, but in 2017 legislators adjusted the formula to phase in larger grants for underfunded districts with more students with greater need, and phase out funding for wealthier areas over a 10-year period.

A bid to move up the timeline’s end date to the 2024-25 fiscal year died before going to a House vote last session because Senate support was uncertain.

Last week Currey, joined by House Majority Leader Jason Rojas and House Speaker Mathew Ritter, introduced a bill that would repeal tuition and introduce a need-based, weighted-formula funding system for the state’s magnet, charter and regional schools as well as provide schools with fully funded ECS grants.

It would also “increase accountability by ensuring that funding increases be spent on supporting students and teachers, improving student achievement, recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and engaging parents, families and community partners.”

Currey said that the current plan is to speed up the phase-in by two years, but keep district phase-outs on the original schedule. When asked about special education funding, Currey said that there may be conversations about adding additional weight to the ECS formula for special education students.

He said fully funding districts now at a time when they need it the mos, will aid schools as federal pandemic-era funding dries up. Currey fears that loss of revenue will be a “slap in the face” for Connecticut public schools.

Rep. Kathleen McCarty, a Republican ranking member of the Education Committee, said she supports the acceleration of ECS grants.

“We do have an opportunity as a legislature to set a tone that we don’t want to look at and put more unfunded mandates on the teaching profession,” McCarty said. “I’m not sure we really give enough thought when we put these extra unfunded mandates that do have a rippling effect on the property tax locally.”

Highlighting retirement, salary and class size concerns, McCarty said that this session, lawmakers need to consider union proposals to provide more support for educators.

“We need to get this right. We have to elevate the teaching profession to the level where they deserve,” McCarty said. “I’m very pleased … to learn that all of the caucuses are coming together to recognize the importance of education and what it means to workforce development, to having a bright future for all of our students. And it begins by recognizing our teachers and being sure that we address these shortages that are in our state. I know that bringing all the education stakeholders together in a collaborative way, we will find the solutions that we can all agree to.”

At the Capitol, Currey said that “Education is a top priority for every single caucus in this building.”

With bipartisan support, House Speaker Ritter said Tuesday that he is hopeful the legislature will look back on accomplishments in education this June.

“The state should make sure that all kids, no matter where they live, know [that] the state is supporting them and their educational pursuits and not leaving it to Hartford or some small town that can’t afford it,” Ritter said. “COVID-19 did a lot of things to this country and a lot of things to people, but it also made us reemphasize and refocus on what’s most critical.”

Salaries and ‘hero pay’

Teacher union leaders hope that the funds will be earmarked for higher pay as a means to retain current educators and attract new recruits, something they believe Connecticut’s voters are not opposed to.

According to a survey of 800 Connecticut voters released by the Connecticut Education Association Tuesday, 65% of respondents felt that teachers are not paid enough and 75% supported more state funding for teacher funding.

Mary Yordon, the AFT vice president for teachers, said that teachers make 20% less than professionals with the same level of college education who work outside the field. Her colleague, the Vice President For Paraprofessionals and School-Related Personnel Shellye Davis, noted that for paraprofessionals, the average salary is $24,000 a year. She said that many paras work multiple jobs just to afford health care or meet the state’s living wage .

In addition to raising salaries, CEA President Kate Dias suggested that educators receive compensation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic through an increased contribution to pension funds. Dias said that this deferred benefit would allow the state to budget for the cost.

“Teachers have not been acknowledged in the ‘Heroes Pay’ or any sort of pandemic acknowledgment, and that has not been missed by a single educator. They’ve been specifically carved out of opportunities. And so what we’re really working on is how do you acknowledge the pandemic work effort through the pension, and that would be [by] giving additional percentage credit to educators for the years’ work during the pandemic,” Dias said.

Teacher certification

Union leaders said that low pay within public schools has been a deterrent for many would-be teachers.

Katie Cummings, the state chair of the CEA’s Aspiring Educator Program, agrees. The program builds a network across the state’s colleges and universities to support and prepare students entering the field.

“College classrooms are full of students who want to become teachers, yet there’s still a teacher shortage,” Cummings said. “As future teachers of Connecticut, we have firsthand experience with the issues that are preventing youth from entering this profession.”

Cummings said that for her peers, the financial burden of working an unpaid student teaching position, coupled with expensive test fees and the stress of the Teacher Performance Assessment, has hindered the path to becoming an educator.

Dias and Currey said that legislators are in talks with the governor’s office, and Connecticut State Department of Education to accomplish an “overhaul” of the teacher certification system.

The hope is that easier access to certification will increase the number of new educators and attract a more diverse workforce.

“Our goal is to facilitate certification without lowering expectations and standards,” Dias said. “We do not have any interest in going down that road. We’ve seen in other states that just sort of said, ‘Sure, go ahead and teach.’ We have far too much respect for the profession in the state of Connecticut to see that… The stakeholders are really talking about ‘Are there any unnecessary barriers? Are there alternate ways to meet the criteria and the expectations of the certification process? And are there ways that we can, um, take out unnecessary costs associated with that process?’”

Currey said that the Connecticut State Department of Education has already made some gains, issuing 1,000 new certifications through the state’s Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative . But he said the CSDE, which has only 104 of its 276 positions filled according to Currey, is in desperate need of support itself.

After starting the school year with 1,200 vacancies, Dias said that open positions in the state’s public schools continue to burden districts as well, particularly in the most underfunded towns.

“Every single district continues to suffer, continues to have shortages,” Dias said. “You see this constant flow of resignations, retirements. … One of the real anomalies is that we see movement in schools in the middle of the year, and you never used to see that.”

Dias said that the burnout that plagues educators and drives resignations is not “a terminal situation.”

“This is a problem we solve today so we don’t have to solve it again in 10 years,” Dias said.

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

Comments / 1

Related
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Letter to the Editor: Energy Assistance for Eligible Families

The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received January 12, 2023. Submitted by State Sen. Norm Needleman. It’s clear we need to act on reducing the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Losing Money, Losing Tik Tok Access, Losing Tax-Exempt Status?

The Connecticut Comptroller’s office released its annual report this week on the state’s Partnership Plan revealing that it paid more in claims than it took in. The Partnership Plan allows non-state public employees — almost 60,000 — to participate in the state employee health plan. According to the report, the plan paid out $659 million in claims but only collected $622 million in premiums in 2022. Put another way, for every dollar it collected, $1.06 was spent on medical and pharmacy claims.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Push to continue free school lunches in CT schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After 2 years of school lunches being free due to Covid-19, federal funding has run out and school districts are beginning to once again put a price on meals. Today, a group called on legislatures to continue the free meal program. This program was extremely popular...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022

As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy