Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Quarterbacks Report Card
AllSooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the Oklahoma quarterbacks' performance in the 2022 season.
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.
Search Continues For Missing 4-Year-Old In Oklahoma After Sister Found Alone By Postal Carrier
Athena Brownfield has been missing since at least Tuesday. Police are still putting together an exact timeline of her disappearance, but questions surround the location of the girl's parents during her disappearance. The search continues for a 4-year-old in Oklahoma who has been missing since at least Tuesday, according to...
KFOR
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
Angela Cole gave a very positive update on the former NFL star’s status a week after he reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
247Sports
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
OKLAHOMA STATE (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) vs. BAYLOR (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) ARENA: The Ferrell Center (10, 284) TV Crew: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and...
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Oklahoma State football adds in-state WR Tykie Andrews to 2023 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — One week after receiving an offer from Oklahoma State, talented in-state receiver Tykie Andrews has made his commitment to the Cowboys. The Enid (Okla.) standout was on campus this weekend for an official visit before making his final decision. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout holds just one...
Live Updates: Baylor 66, Oklahoma State 42
Oklahoma State basketball is on the road for the second time this week as it gets set to face Baylor on Saturday in Waco. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Baylor wins the tip *. Baylor 13, Oklahoma State 0 (15:57) — The Bears...
Former Oklahoma State WR Bryson Green transferring to Wisconsin
Another one of Oklahoma State football's top receivers has made their transfer commitment to a familiar school. Bryson Green made announced his pledge to Wisconsin on Friday, two and a half weeks after the Badgers defeated the Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and others were...
Comments / 0