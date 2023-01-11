ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

Angela Cole gave a very positive update on the former NFL star’s status a week after he reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
Live Updates: Baylor 66, Oklahoma State 42

Oklahoma State basketball is on the road for the second time this week as it gets set to face Baylor on Saturday in Waco. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Baylor wins the tip *. Baylor 13, Oklahoma State 0 (15:57) — The Bears...
Former Oklahoma State WR Bryson Green transferring to Wisconsin

Another one of Oklahoma State football's top receivers has made their transfer commitment to a familiar school. Bryson Green made announced his pledge to Wisconsin on Friday, two and a half weeks after the Badgers defeated the Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and others were...
