ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

American with broken hip billed $78k for flight home from Northern Ireland because insurance wouldn’t cover

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmN3a_0kBFGeaz00

An American woman who suffered a broken hip while visiting Northern Ireland was billed $78,000 for a flight home because her insurance wouldn’t cover it.

Anne Silbaugh was flown home to Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania from Belfast via US Air Ambulance on Sunday before being taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for hip replacement surgery.

She and her family are now facing a whopping bill for the specialised flight.

“We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000,” her daughter Toni Draksler told KDKA .

Ms Draksler said their US health insurance didn’t cover the flight and that they didn’t buy travel insurance.

Air Ambulance CEO and founder Clif Carothers sought to explain the high cost for his company’s flights to KDKA.

“Air Ambulance is a jet service, international jets that are outfitted as flying intensive care units, and we can pick up a patient from anywhere in the world and bring them to anywhere else in the world safely,” he said.

“If you’re going from Europe, it could be anywhere from $80,000 to over $100,000. Africa could be $130,000. Asia could be as much as $200,000.”

Travel insurance may reimburse you if you have to cancel your trip and in the case of medical emergencies.

“Whenever you leave the country, most domestic health insurance policies and Medicare will not pay for foreign health care, so you always want to have health insurance to pay for those medical bills and get you home if you need it,” Allianz Travel Insurance spokesperson Daniel Durazo said.

For instance, a 13-year-old on a cruise ship ended up stranded on an island in the Caribbean to have an emergency appendectomy.

“The cruise ship left without them because they had to wait for her to heal. They were on the hook for the hospital bill, hotels, and then trying to get everyone home because they didn’t purchase travel insurance,” Mr Carothers said.

“Absolutely recommend travel insurance no matter where you’re going out of the country no matter the additional cost that it does create,” Ms Draksler said.

Travel insurance can amount to between five and 10 per cent of the total cost of your trip.

Comments / 72

Ohio girl
3d ago

always buy the travel insurance..better to buy and not need it than to need it and not have it. learned from personal experience after husband was evacuated from cruise ship ...and we didn't buy the insurance

Reply(2)
34
BegoniaKiller
2d ago

I always get travel insurance. I go to South America quite a bit. Specifically Perú. There are times when it’s safe there, and times when it is not. Currently is one of those times that it is not. Thankfully I’m not there RN. And there’s not a snowballs chance in hell that I’m gonna be stuck with llamas on Machu Picchu, zen as that might sound. Anywhere in the world can pop off at any time, so can a medical emergency. Just get the travel insurance. It’s $300 for the trip, or $350k for an evac.

Reply
11
Barbara Rios
2d ago

terrible. everyone should become a member of Air Ambulance. $75 insures entire household in your state. for about $ 120.00/yr your entire household covered for pick up out of state/country. my son utilized it 3 weeks after joining...bad motorcycle accident!!

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash

The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of woman flown home from Ireland with broken hip encourages travelers to think about insurance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Getting stuck overseas without the medical care you need can be very traumatic, as one local family discovered. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, making certain you have the right insurance can really help. First, the good news: Anne Silbaugh arrived home in Pittsburgh Sunday from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on U.S. Air Ambulance and was transferred to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she is now undergoing hip replacement surgery. The bad news: "We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000," says Silbaugh's daughter,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
The Independent

Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger

A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy