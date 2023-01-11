ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: Ryan Murphy praises LGBT+ stars while accepting Carol Burnett Award

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Ryan Murphy used his platform at this year's Golden Globes Awards to praise LGBT+ stars he's worked with during his career.

It is an honorary Golden Globe presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

The openly-gay writer told LGBT+ young people to consider stars such as Billy Porter and Matt Bomer as "examples of possibility."

"I never, ever saw a person like me getting an award, or even being on a TV show ... It's hard being an LGBTQ kid in America," he said.

