Saint Cloud, MN

Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Third snowiest winter on record to date

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?

There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota

Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
