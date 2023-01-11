Read full article on original website
Community Counts: Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Rita Ralston from the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to talk about some upcoming events. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Seasonal Depression.
Grant funding to help bring music to preschoolers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A music outreach program for preschoolers is getting a big boost from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Front Porch says it has been approved to receive a $10,000 Challenge America Award, which will support its Roots and Wings program. According to a release,...
Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday
Confederate legacy groups' effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
Hate Free Schools Coalition does not want cops back in schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools removed school resource officers a few years ago, but now the division superintendent wants them back. The Hate Free Schools Coalition disagrees, saying having officers in school is unnecessary. "There are actually more SROs in our schools now, and what...
Albemarle County Public Schools considering return of School Resource Officers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Public Schools dropped student resource officers a number of years ago in favor of a different approach: student safety coaches. A number of parents have disagreed with the move, pointing to a series of issues inside the schools. Now, student resource officers are back in the conversation.
School board changes Meriwether Lewis Elementary to Ivy Elementary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The name of an elementary school in Albemarle County is going to be changed. The Albemarle County School Board announced on Friday that Meriwether Lewis Elementary will become Ivy Elementary. According to a release, this is the fifth school in the county that will...
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
For sale: Historic tavern, complete with tiny museum, for under $575,000
Built in 1790, Cartersville Tavern west of Richmond is listed on both the Virginia and national historic registers. The house includes 18th-century heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls and hand blown glass windows. It also has its own “Little Museum” filled with artifacts, including Robert E. Lee’s mailbox, where he received mail following the Civil War. Take a look.
Woodbrook Elementary hosting MLK walk
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said if you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving,” said Emir Luna, a fifth-grade student at Woodbrook Elementary School.
Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo. Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices. The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people...
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sets record for adoptions
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is celebrating a big achievement. It set a record for the most adoptions in a year in 2022. The shelter was able to adopt out more than 3,800 animals. The shelter took in more than 4,400 animals last year, of...
UVA Health delivered record number of babies in 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the University of Virginia Health System, 2022 was a tremendous year for births. The hospital has seen the number of births climb over the past five years. In 2017, there were 1,974 births. And in 2022, there were 2,284, which was an increase of 20 percent over 2020.
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
Students in robotics competition learn more than engineering, coach says
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle High School students have spent the year building robots, and they're taking them to a competition this Sunday. "It makes you feel good, knowing you’re part of the solution to making things work," student Thomas Lancaster said. The robotics club has more...
