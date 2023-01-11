4 Chiefs players earn NFLPA Player's First-Team All-Pro selections

For the first time ever, NFL players have voted for their own All-Pro team. The NFLPA’s goal here was simple — give the players, who compete against each other every week, the voice to decide which players are the best of the best.

This All-Pro team is selected by a unique set of rules. First, only active NFL are allowed to vote and they only get a single vote. Second, if a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, they’re considered ineligible for voting. Third, players are not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. Fourth, players can only vote for the positions they play in and line up against. Fifth, core teamers were nominated by player leaders from each team.

A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players were selected by their football-playing peers for the inaugural First-Team All-Pro Team. It’s tied for the most selections by a single team with the San Francisco 49ers. You can check the Chiefs’ players that were selected down below along with my reaction:

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reaction:

Chris Unger/Getty Images

I love the idea of giving the players a voice in the end-of-season awards process, but I think the results here are very interesting. As much as the NFLPA vilified the media members, coaches and others who compile this All-Pro or best-of lists, the results are strikingly similar to the All-Pro teams we’ve already seen compiled this year. PFF’s First-Team All-Pro list has four of the same Chiefs players that were selected by the players for their First-Team All-Pro list. The only surprise here is that the interior offensive line for Kansas City didn’t get any selections. I’ll be interested to see if the NFLPA releases a Second-Team All-Pro Team at a later time.