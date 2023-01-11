TYLER – Despite months of hurdles, the Tyler W.T. Brookshire Convention Center’s construction has an end in sight, according to our news partner KETK. “It’s been a long time coming, and so the fact that we’ve pushed through and we are at this place and this beautiful facility will open, we are just very excited,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President. Tyler deputy city manager Stephanie Franklin says walls have gone up, lighting is being put in, and painting has started. As they get closer to the doors opening everyone is ready for one thing. “I think we are excited to see what this brings to the City of Tyler,” said Franklin. As they near the finish line, there is a lot of interest, especially in the tourism department.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO