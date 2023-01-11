Read full article on original website
Tyler City Council approves $1.5 million grant to renovate Carlton Hotel
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a $1.5 million economic development grant on Dec. 14 for NORF Development Company to renovate the Carlton Hotel. NORF bought the property on 106 East Elm Street in 2021 and expects to invest more than $30 million into the project. City officials said inflation and rise […]
KLTV
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
ktbb.com
Boil water notice for Tyler State Park
TYLER – A boil water notice was issued by Tyler State Park Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, this is due to a loss in water pressure. It’s in effect for camping and day use areas, while the blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt. Officials will notify when the boil water notice is no longer active.
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
cbs19.tv
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
ktbb.com
Tyler’s W.T. Brookshire Convention Center plans to open in the spring
TYLER – Despite months of hurdles, the Tyler W.T. Brookshire Convention Center’s construction has an end in sight, according to our news partner KETK. “It’s been a long time coming, and so the fact that we’ve pushed through and we are at this place and this beautiful facility will open, we are just very excited,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President. Tyler deputy city manager Stephanie Franklin says walls have gone up, lighting is being put in, and painting has started. As they get closer to the doors opening everyone is ready for one thing. “I think we are excited to see what this brings to the City of Tyler,” said Franklin. As they near the finish line, there is a lot of interest, especially in the tourism department.
ketk.com
City of Tyler shares events coming to the Rose City
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kristi Nipp with the City of Tyler Parks & Recreation joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening in the Rose City. Nipp shared that their Corporate Challenge is still open for interested businesses to register and will be going on until March 30. She also shared that the Tyler Girls Softball League registration is open until Feb. 3 for ages 4-14. Jan. 21 is Arbor Day for the city of Tyler where they will be at Fun Forest Park planting over 100 trees with several events happening that week leading up to Arbor Day.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
City of Longview to hold several events to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is organizing several events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that honors him on Jan. 16. King was an activist and Baptist minister. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s, said the History Channel. King fought for […]
KLTV
Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
ktbb.com
Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for repairs
TYLER — Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday, Jan. 15. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday, Jan. 16. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Officials say extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole, and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic. The City of Tyler says it asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.
ktbb.com
Smith County Jail sees more applicants but is still short staffed
SMITH COUNTY – As the new year begins, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the jail is still understaffed and searching for new hires. According to our news partner KETK, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “There’s a lot of moving parts that the general public has no idea,” said Smith. He said a lot goes into operating a jail. With 33 unfilled positions, it only makes things more difficult on the staff they do have. “The ones that are just coming into the workforce that are eager to do things even get disheartened when they see there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
EAST TEXAS — Tyler and Longview offer a range of events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum scheduled a a spoken word competition and showcase Friday evening at the Foundry Coffeehouse. Also in Tyler, the Texas African-American Museum on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. put out the word on a pre-holiday celebration the following day, featuring guest speaker Rev. Ray C. Lewis of Jasper. Tyler Together scheduled a followup for Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: its annual observance stretching from the downtown Tyler square to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Click here and here for details and updates.
Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
TYLER, Texas — Festivities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway across East Texas. For the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum it started with a spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. Many poets gathered to compete for a grand prize of $250 that was donated by multiple sponsors.
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
inforney.com
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler reports 'remarkable' results in first year
In its first year, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler prevented more than $48 million in monetary losses due to fraud and recovered 396 credit card skimmers. The center, which coordinates law enforcement investigations into organized financial fraud, officially opened in January 2022 in Tyler. The center is...
One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing. While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening...
KLTV
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
