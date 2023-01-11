Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
How much of her personal life does Gov. Maura Healey owe the public?
Gov. Maura Healey kept her personal life mostly under wraps as attorney general, but now that she has stepped into a larger spotlight as governor, it looks like she'll be sharing a bit more. Healey recently shared an interview with her partner of two years, Joanna Lydgate, with the Boston...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey order will require equity audit
JAN. 12, 2023…..Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the “equity audit” that she will soon launch to “get our arms around what’s happening on equity right now.”
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to push for strong gun laws in Massachusetts
New Gov. Maura Healey vowed Thursday to advocate for and enforce the commonwealth’s “strong” gun laws, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to strike down a strict concealed carry law in New York. “We have some of the strongest gun laws in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
NHPR
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
nbcboston.com
Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies
Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WCVB
Can you guarantee a Mega Millions jackpot win? A Harvard statistician knows one way
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — If aMega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts wins the drawing Friday night, it will be by far the largest jackpot ever won here. Is there any way to improve our odds of winning the second-largest prize in the game's history?. A Harvard University statistician has previously...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Lenny and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election
I almost feel sorry for Lenny Mirra. For those who might have been holed up in a missile silo for the past nine weeks, Lenny Mirra, a Republican, lost a recount to represent Ipswich (among other towns) at the State House by one lone vote. This came after leading his...
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free
Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Massachusetts voters in favor of Chapter 62F in latest poll
A recent poll shows how Massachusetts voters feel about Chapter 62F, the tax law that brought $3 billion to taxpayers across the state.
Boston Globe
Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?
The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
