Not all bikes are created equal, and we're not just talking about manufacturer procedures or quality either. The majority of bikes, especially trail and enduro bikes, tend to have more front travel than at the rear wheel. But, why is that? Well, riding styles and trail conditions play into optimizing the setup for a particular bike segment. You could call this an imbalance, but that's not how everyone sees it. There are different theories out there as to why that works best for the bike's intentions. There are even various ways to measure the amount of travel, as Seb Stott found out when testing the Forbidden Dreadnought.

1 DAY AGO