Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Reason To Ride' Showcases Emotions Behind Riding
Riders from across the UK share their Reason To Ride. Thanks to all the riders and all the trail builders for giving us a place to go. Directed, shot and edited by Robert Montandon. Featuring:. Matt Simmonds. Sian Dillon. Seth Barrett. Becci Skelly. KJ Sharp. Luca Thurlow. Leith Rowe. Henrik...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler's 'Best Of' POV Roundup
As the year came to an end, I put all my favourite POV clips together in one video. From Squamish, BC to Sedona, AZ, from loam to rock, green to red it has been an epic time. Subscribe to the channel for more POV and Bike Tips. Follow on social...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Our Favourite Daily Driver Bikes Of 2022
From clapped out hardtails to carbon race machines, we loved getting to meet some of you and checking out your rides in our Daily Driver Bike Checks video series. Where should we head to next? Look out for us at the trails as we continue this series into 2023. For...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Carson Storch in 'Electric Beaver'
'Electric Beaver' is a project that stemmed from our collected passion of moving dirt. Thank you to Josh and the whole Venti family for allowing me the opportunity to build a dream line. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line....
This Chic TV Trend Will Free Up Your Living Room For More Innovative Layouts
If you want to free up space in your living room, you will want to keep reading because this chic TV trend gives you a more innovative layout.
Pinkbike.com
Canfield Bikes Announces Special Blend Stems
FRUITA, CO – Canfield Bikes, high-end boutique mountain-bike manufacturer, today announces its all-new line of Special Blend Stems for both trail/enduro and downhill. Both are precision CNC machined from 7075 series aluminum billet with a 35-millimeter clamp diameter and feature laser-etched graphics. The Special Blend Trail/Enduro Stem measures 40...
Pinkbike.com
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
Not all bikes are created equal, and we're not just talking about manufacturer procedures or quality either. The majority of bikes, especially trail and enduro bikes, tend to have more front travel than at the rear wheel. But, why is that? Well, riding styles and trail conditions play into optimizing the setup for a particular bike segment. You could call this an imbalance, but that's not how everyone sees it. There are different theories out there as to why that works best for the bike's intentions. There are even various ways to measure the amount of travel, as Seb Stott found out when testing the Forbidden Dreadnought.
Pinkbike.com
The Big Bike Film Night Announces 2023 Selection & Dates
The Big Bike Film Night returns for 2023 and is pedalling across New Zealand from February to May. The Big Bike Film Night tour begins in Taupo on Wednesday 15th February, visiting 45 locations across the country and finishes in Waiheke Island on Tuesday 30th May 2023. Later in the year, the Big Bike Film Night will be shown extensively across Australia and Scotland, from small things BIG things grow!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Rising Star Cecce Camoin Shows Us the Good Life in the Mediterranean
OFFLINE is what lives outside the internet. It's what we are as we turn off and return to the roots, to human interactions, the genuine innermost thoughts, with those who know us best, who know our weaknesses and our strengths. In this series, we want to show racing fans the...
Pinkbike.com
Antoine Vidal Breaks his Collarbone During Training
Antoine Vidal has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone after a heavy fall in training. Not the best news... during training last Thursday I fell heavily on my collarbone which split into two pieces... Now rest and a good rehabilitation to come back even stronger with the team @commencal_lesorres thank you to everyone who wrote to me and thank you to @ravanel_mtb for bringing me to the hospital in Antibes thanks also to jean Yves for taking me so quickly— Antoine Vidal [Translated]
Pinkbike.com
Further Reading: A Legendary Pony, Plasma Rock Drills, & 3D Egyptian Pyramid Tours
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. This one's a bit late, but we'll blame it on the holidays.
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More
Coming off Acer's announcement of its $1000 bike desks you can grab a potential bargain in Twitter's upcoming office furniture auction. As part of an office clearout following ongoing changes at the company, it has put a pair of Rock the Bike Fender Blender Pro Recharge Stations up for auction for a starting bid of $25. The newer version of these bikes can cost around $4000 each so someone might get a good bargain, although the auction winner will have to organise their own shipping.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz
Rob Roskopp and Rich Novak co-founded Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, with the three-inch-travel Tazmon full-suspension bike being their first model in a time when the hardtail was still most riders' go-to choice. Since then there have been countless new bikes, a wildly successful and consistent World Cup team, a growing company, and even a few mistakes. We sat down with Rob to talk about all that and more, including how PON Holdings came into the picture and his very recent departure from Santa Cruz.
Pinkbike.com
Context Ridewear Launches New Value-Focused Line of Gravity Kit
We’re delighted to introduce Context Ridewear, a new UK based MTB apparel company with a focus on the gravity sector of our sport. Created by two DH-loving engineers from the Cotswolds, and launched in September 2022, our company was created to directly address our pain-points with the current state of the MTB apparel industry:
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: The History of Shimano's Cleat Mounting Standard
Think about this for a second: in the mountain bike industry, where new standards appear so often that the word has lost all meaning, we’ve only ever had one way to bolt a mountain bike clipless pedal cleat to a mountain bike shoe—an actual standard that has persisted for more than 30 years. Every single brand of every single clip-in mountain bike pedal that has ever existed has used the same two parallel slots, about 7mm wide, 30mm long and 14mm apart. It’s unlikely that any fundamentally different concepts will follow it, and it’s fascinating that none preceded it. It was perfect from the moment it hit store shelves. And that, with few exceptions, is how Shimano does things.
Comments / 0