fox5dc.com

Wanted Reston man accused of starting house fire captured by authorities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Reston man accused of starting a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood has been captured by authorities. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted Friday that 54-year-old Patrick Aylas is now in police custody. Aylas was previously wanted for igniting the flames that...
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Reston arsonist wanted by police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

3 stolen cars recovered in Charles County

Three stolen cars were recovered after a chase in Charles County. The drivers were all teenagers. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Charles County Sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson about the case.
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Several people rescued from apartment fire in Bethesda

Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Bethesda. Montgomery County firefighters had to rescue several people, and one person was taken to a local hospital.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Bomb threat reported on school bus in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A bomb threat was reported on a school bus carrying high school students in Prince William County. The frightening incident took place Thursday afternoon after kids from Forest Park High School were released for the day. Prince William County police said the bus drove back...
fox5dc.com

Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her

A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
WASHINGTON, DC

