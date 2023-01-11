Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
13-year-old charged with attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking after allegedly pulling a knife on the victim at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Officers responded to 19100 Montgomery Village Ave around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the report of...
fox5dc.com
Wanted Reston man accused of starting house fire captured by authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Reston man accused of starting a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood has been captured by authorities. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted Friday that 54-year-old Patrick Aylas is now in police custody. Aylas was previously wanted for igniting the flames that...
fox5dc.com
Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing
MCLEAN, Va. - Authorities have identified the man they say wounded his mother and killed his stepfather during a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Fairfax County. Police took 39-year-old Adam Timothy Jackson into custody just after 11 p.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
fox5dc.com
Suspected fentanyl, heroin found in Spotsylvania County; Man arrested for intent to distribute
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to distribute after detectives found dozens of capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance in the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county on Tuesday...
fox5dc.com
Teens arrested for stealing cars after police chase in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - Police in Charles County are searching for the drivers of two stolen vehicles. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police tried to pull over a vehicle reported as stolen in a rural section of the county near Port Tobacco Marina. As the officer began to try and pull...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County apartment complex residents report series of car break-ins
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are now investigating who was behind it. At this point, police don’t have an exact number of cars broken into, but neighbors of the complex,...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing CVS employee during attempted robbery: police
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stabbing a CVS employee in the shoulder during an attempted robbery in Montgomery County Thursday. The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Officials say the worker was taken to a nearby...
fox5dc.com
3 stolen cars recovered in Charles County
Three stolen cars were recovered after a chase in Charles County. The drivers were all teenagers. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Charles County Sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson about the case.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
2 children, 1 adult shot during altercation that started on Metrobus in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Fort Stevens...
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police. PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
fox5dc.com
Several people rescued from apartment fire in Bethesda
Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Bethesda. Montgomery County firefighters had to rescue several people, and one person was taken to a local hospital.
fox5dc.com
Bomb threat reported on school bus in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A bomb threat was reported on a school bus carrying high school students in Prince William County. The frightening incident took place Thursday afternoon after kids from Forest Park High School were released for the day. Prince William County police said the bus drove back...
fox5dc.com
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake shooting: Funeral planned as investigation into 13-year-old's death continues
WASHINGTON - Funeral plans are being made for Karon Blake, the 13-year-old who was shot and killed last weekend by a homeowner who claimed he was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood. Blake’s grandfather told FOX 5 that the funeral is being planned for Monday, January 23 at...
fox5dc.com
2 kids shot after getting off bus in Northwest
Two children were shot in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has the latest details from the scene.
fox5dc.com
Community leaders call for cease-fire between neighborhood gangs after 3 kids shot
WASHINGTON - Community leaders in Ward 4 want gang violence and neighborhood feuds to end — immediately!. Within the past two weeks, three kids were struck by bullets in the area, and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is fed up. Lewis George responded to the shooting that happened at 14th...
