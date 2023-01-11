ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
The Hill

More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey

Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry.   Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
contagionlive.com

Addressing the Decline in the Number of Infectious Disease Physicians

Recent numbers show a lack of new people entering the field combined with existing shortfalls in many US locations.These factors demonstrate a potentially dangerous reduction in this vital medical specialty. The infectious disease (ID) specialty has experienced quite a bit these last few years. And much of it has been...
sixtyandme.com

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Phys.org

Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
contagionlive.com

Fluvoxamine vs Placebo Did not Decrease Recovery Time in Mild to Moderate COVID-19

A randomized trial found the antidepressant to be ineffectual in helping improve time to sustained recovery. The use of the antidepressant medication, fluvoxamine, for COVID-19 treatment in hospitalized patients has been reported to provide some benefits including decreasing the severity of the virus and improve outcomes in this patient population.
contagionlive.com

National Pharmacist Day 2023: Our Top Stories by and for Pharmacists

It's your day, pharmacists! Here's a roundup of our top 5 stories by infectious disease pharmacists, for infectious disease pharmacists. From keeping up with the latest bugs and drugs to practicing vigilent antimicrobial stewardship, we owe you our appreciation (and in some cases, our lives). Today, January 12, 2023, is...

