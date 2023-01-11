ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to 50-point night gone to waste in loss vs. Cavs

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet

For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy