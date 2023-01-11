Read full article on original website
What TV channel is 49ers vs Seahawks today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Seattle online (1/14/2023)
The San Francisco 49ers (13-4) and rookie QB Brock Purdy host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) to open NFL wild card weekend. San Francisco is riding a 10-game winning streak. Smith is set for his first playoff start in his 10th season in the NFL. This NFC West rivalry kicks off on Saturday, January 14 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
AP source: Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano...
Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams
Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career. The youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl has decided not to take a break from coaching after his Rams finished 5-12 in the worst season ever by a defending champion. The Rams confirmed his decision with a tweet Friday.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Jacksonville vs Los Angeles online (1/14/2023)
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) in an AFC wild card playoff matchup. This game is a rematch from Week 3, which Jacksonville won 38-10. Kickoff is set for Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Spurs set NBA attendance record of 68,323 against Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson...
