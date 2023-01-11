ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin reports high capacity rate for hospital beds

Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs

A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff’s Department Helps Arrest Milwaukee Suspect Who Fired at Law Enforcement

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 6, 2023 the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
Greta Nunez

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Republicans Propose Work-for-Welfare Referendum

Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative

(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
MILLTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

