WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin reports high capacity rate for hospital beds
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs
A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff’s Department Helps Arrest Milwaukee Suspect Who Fired at Law Enforcement
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 6, 2023 the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households to end in February
The federal government announced that extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households will be ending next month.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Bail Set for Illegal Immigrant Accused in Horrific Milwaukee Drunk Driving Crash
A Special Olympian died and his mother is paralyzed from the neck down. He and his elderly parents were on their way to church early Sunday morning. Felix-Avendano is not a citizen, a report confirms. A source says he is in the country illegally, a fact the other media are ignoring.
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
94.3 Jack FM
State Senator André Jacque Expresses Concern After Potawatomi Observation Tower Presentation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources public information session on Thursday regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, State Senator André Jacque had something to say. The Potawatomi Observation Tower has been closed since 2017 due to significant wood decay. In early January...
Watch: Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
seehafernews.com
Republicans Propose Work-for-Welfare Referendum
Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
nbc15.com
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
