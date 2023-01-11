Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Related
The ozone layer is on track to recover within decades as harmful chemicals are phased out, scientists report
In rare good news for the planet, the hole in the Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover completely within decades as harmfule chemicals are phased out, according to a new UN-backed assessment.
Ozone hole to close by 2060 due to success of Montreal Protocol, UN says
A recent United Nations report says recovery of Earth's protective ozone layer is on track.
Mars meteorite with organic molecules holds clues to chances of ancient life
Scientists have discovered a wealth of organic compounds within a Martian meteorite, which could help researchers discover if Mars could have hosted life.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes
A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
CNET
Astronomers Might've Found the Edge of Our Galaxy
Not only is trying to visualize the universe's size a daunting -- and kind of disturbing -- task, but it's also a paradoxical one. In a sense, our cosmic expanse is both finite because it hasn't existed forever… and infinite because it's constantly ballooning in every direction. What's much more manageable, in terms of cosmic cartography, is mapping out how big all the stuff within our universe seems to be.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Mars crater is 'chock-full' of opal gemstones, hinting at widespread water and possible microbial life
Mysterious "halos" of rock surrounding cracks in a Martian crater may be made of water-rich opal gemstones, a new study suggests.
msn.com
'Dangerous' Sunspot That Fired X-Class Solar Flare Has Turned to Earth
A "dangerous" sunspot fired an intense "X-class" solar flare toward Earth, resulting in a radio blackout across the South Pacific region. The intense solar flare was spewed out by a newly emerging sunspot identified as AR3182, with NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) recording the eruption on Friday shortly before 1 a.m. Universal Coordinated Time, or 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday.
The Crawfish Boxes
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
UV radiation might be behind the planet’s biggest mass extinction
The field site, with the latest Permian rocks in the foreground, and the outcrop containing the Permian-Triassic boundary above. Feng LiuVolcanic gases, carbon dioxide, and UV-B rays made for a noxious combination for Permian life.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP
A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
WATCH: NASA discovers Earth-sized, habitable planet in other solar system
NASA has discovered an Earth-sized planet that is considered "habitable."
Comments / 0