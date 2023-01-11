ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Elite athlete Mekhai White names his top schools

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star recruit Mekhai White is a member of the class of 2024. He has named his top 15 schools. White considers Georgia to be his dream school.

The three-star athlete considers Georgia, Tennessee, UNC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Virginia, Maryland, Arkansas, West Virginia, Arizona State, Auburn, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, LSU, and Nebraska to be his top schools.

Mekhai White is ranked as the No. 402 player in the junior class. He is the No. 52 athlete and the No. 7 player in Virginia.

White plays high school football for King George High School in King George, Virginia. The class of 2024 athlete has over 30 scholarship offers. He plans to commit on May 12, 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is a good student. Mekhail White has scholarship offers from college football programs like UNC, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and many more.

Mekhai White also plays basketball for King George. He shows impressive athleticism in basketball.

White, a junior, primarily plays wide receiver and defensive back for his high school. He shows good speed and explosiveness on film. White has excellent size for a defensive back or receiver. White is a smooth athlete and a good route runner.

The three-star athlete received a scholarship offer from Georgia after a successful summer football camp back in 2022. White named his top schools via Twitter:

