When our memories become meaningful

 3 days ago
‘I am over 60, but I vividly remember … the moon landing (aged 10).’ Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon in 1969.

Prof Rob Ford seems to have a very dim view of the ability of individuals to remember anything before they were adult if he really thinks that you need to be aged over 60 to have any “meaningful memory” of 1978 (Carrots, sticks and Thatcher replays: what is Sunak’s strikes strategy?, 6 January). I am over 60, but I vividly remember Churchill’s state funeral (when I was not yet six), the moon landing (aged 10), Harold Wilson as the first Labour prime minister in my lifetime (11), Ted Heath and the three-day week, and so on.

Pat Stevenson

Holywell, Northumberland

Re your report (Public sector strikes row escalates as unions plan coordinated ‘day of action’, 10 January), could we turn this anti-strike legislation on its head and hold the government responsible for the unsafe levels of provision of essential services on “normal”, non-strike days?

Jane Davidson

Edinburgh

An American scientific colleague has asked if I might explain the difference between a “working royal” and a “non-working” one (Prince Harry says any return to royal fold would be ‘unsurvivable’, 9 January). Can anybody help?

Prof Stephen Holloway

Liverpool

In your Wordsearch on 15 words associated with royalty (G2, 10 January), I note that, although king and queen are to be found, prince is not. Is this a deliberate omission, given the current climate?

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Poor Harry: even Americans are getting bored with his tell-all tour

It is ill-advised to form judgments based on the behaviour of a talkshow audience, a group whose sympathies – stoked by hours of anticipation and the sunken cost of a day off work – would rally for any guest above the level of a pot plant. Still, after a week of intense media coverage in the US, Prince Harry stepping out before a studio audience on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night was the first sight we had of him interacting with something approximating the American public.
Joe Biden may have broken the Espionage Act. It’s so broad that you may have, too

With President Joe Biden now embroiled in his own classified documents controversy, partisan commentators will surely have a field day playing the tired old game of “no, you endangered national security.” Instead, I’d like to focus on the real issues: the overly broad and often-abused Espionage Act and the massive, draconian secrecy system that does far more harm than good in the United States.
Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
HRT ‘potentially important’ in reducing women’s dementia risk

Hormone replacement therapy may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in millions of women at risk of developing the condition, research suggests. Dementia is one of the world’s biggest health threats. The number of people living with the condition worldwide is set to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050, and experts have warned it presents a major and rapidly growing threat to future health and social care systems in every community, country and continent.
Thursday briefing: How disease, famine, and gang warfare brought Haiti to its knees

Good morning. Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the country without a single elected government official. Disastrous though that state of affairs is, in one sense it is nothing more than a symbol: since the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the Caribbean country has been in a state of electoral and constitutional turmoil. It now faces a set of intersecting catastrophes that are arguably unmatched by any in its history: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages, and economic collapse. And there appears to be no end in sight.
