BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
ECB’s Mo Bobat happy for Steve Smith to gear up for Ashes in county cricket
Mo Bobat of the ECB said he has no problem with Australia’s Steve Smith playing in the County Championship before this summer’s Ashes
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20 series: Gary Ballance helps hosts win opener in Harare
Ireland 114 (19.2 overs): Delany 24; Burl 3-29, Masakadza 2-13, Chatara 2-17, Ngarava 2-20 Zimbabwe 118-5 (18 overs): Williams 34*, Ballance 30; Tector 2-17, M Adair 2-12 Former England batter Gary Ballance's 30 runs contributed to Zimbabwe's five-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 series opener in Harare. Sent in...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Ryan Porteous, David Martindale & Fir Park relegation battle in spotlight
While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain. Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Swansea boss expecting a tough test against 'vibrant' Sunderland side
What has Russell Martin said about Sunderland ahead of Swansea's visit to the Stadium of Light?
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC
Brett Hutton: Nottinghamshire seamer signs new two-year contract
Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract. Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024. The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers. That followed Hutton's return...
BBC
Joelinton: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe unsure of picking Brazilian after drink-driving charge
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Joelinton's drink-driving charge came as a "shock" and he is unsure about picking him against Fulham on Sunday. Joelinton, 26, was stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is scheduled to appear before magistrates on 26 January. The Magpies, third in...
BBC
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
BBC
Klopp on Nunez, transfers and 'ready for a fight' at Brighton
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Brighton on Saturday. Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”
