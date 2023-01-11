Read full article on original website
KVIA
12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Barbican Art Gallery. 12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today. Eames Lounge Chair in foreground of Eames exhibit. From egg chairs to mushroom lamps, much of the most ubiquitous furniture used in today’s homes has its roots in the last century, when designers were creating singularly modernist furniture designs that relied on clean lines, sleek silhouettes, and economy of space.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting
Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting. The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
‘Inside the Uffizi,’ Behind the Scenes at the Medicis’ Art Museum, Clinches Major Territory Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
Screening this evening Jan. 6 as part of the Uruguay’s ARCA Festival, “Inside the Uffizi” has already done steady business for boutique Berlin-based documentary shingle Magnetfilm, headed by Georg Gruber. Rights have been sold to Sky in Italy and Hugo East for China, and an online release planned on streamers via Docodigital scheduled before the end of March on iTunes, Google, Amazon, Rakuten for TVOD and EST in the U.S, Canada, Spain, selected Spanish-language territories in Latin America such as Argentina, and Italy. Directed by award-winning German film-maker Corinna Belz (“Gerhard Richter Painting”) together with Enrique Sánchez Lansch, the film takes us...
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
‘Emancipation’ Producer’s Historical Black Photograph Collection Is An Indicator Of Larger Preservation Issues
Historical photographs are usually handled with extreme care — held with gloves, stored with acid-free paper and protective sleeves, and hidden away from light and heat. But when Hollywood producer Joey McFarland showed up to the red carpet premiere of the movie Emancipation last month in Los Angeles, he showed off what he said was an original photograph of an enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” who inspired the Apple film starring Will Smith that he produced. “This is the original photograph from 1863,” McFarland told Variety at the event. “And I wanted it to be here tonight. I wanted a piece...
Fstoppers
Tips on Photographing New Female Models
Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
veranda.com
7 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses to Book for Your Next Vacation
Though less than half of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs were realized, seemingly all of them became icons. What’s more, you can actually sleep in several Frank Lloyd Wright houses, most of which are scattered across the U.S. Anyone with an affinity for futuristic prairie-style architecture or seminal moments of American history. You'll appreciate the level of masterpiece in these decades-old residences that are finally available to rent for a few nights.
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
petapixel.com
Film Photography: A Complete Guide
Film photography. It’s coming back, and more and more photographers are dusting off their old film cameras or going out on a search to purchase one. Many people don’t see the appeal and feel quite comfortable with their phone camera. But for others, it’s becoming the only way they create images.
hubpages.com
7 Unsolved Mysteries of the Art World
The art world is rife with unsolved mysteries. That's because so much of it is subjective, open to interpretation and has a wide variety of perspectives. It's impossible to definitively answer some of these questions, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy thinking about them. From mysteries of authorship to strange and unexpected phenomena, here are seven of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the art world.
RideApart
Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show
Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
petapixel.com
The Best Monitor Stands in 2023
While there are many things to consider and every desk is different, having a great monitor stand is a must-have for photographers and content creators. Not only will they help make your setup more ergonomic, but they can give users the extra space and maneuverability needed for all of their other accessories as well.
