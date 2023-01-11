ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia offense had plenty to celebrate: ‘Alpha leader’ Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey finished tops in yardage

ATHENS — The Georgia football offense hit teams in so many different ways it was hard for fans to keep up, much less opposing coaches. That’s how Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey, the skill players who accounted for the most yards this season, somehow slipped under the all-star radar, neither making first-team All-SEC despite standout seasons.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

What’s behind the Dawgs’ Dynasty: Kirby Smart and Georgia football celebrating 2022 title and beyond

ATHENS — The Georgia football world celebrates the beginning --and ongoing -- Dawgs’ Dynasty today on the UGA campus and within Sanford Stadium. Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs pulled off a perfect 15-0 season, ending it in the most dominant fashion in college football playoff history, with a 65-7 win over TCU at SoFi Stadium last Monday night.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA

