Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia offense had plenty to celebrate: ‘Alpha leader’ Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey finished tops in yardage
ATHENS — The Georgia football offense hit teams in so many different ways it was hard for fans to keep up, much less opposing coaches. That’s how Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey, the skill players who accounted for the most yards this season, somehow slipped under the all-star radar, neither making first-team All-SEC despite standout seasons.
dawgnation.com
What’s behind the Dawgs’ Dynasty: Kirby Smart and Georgia football celebrating 2022 title and beyond
ATHENS — The Georgia football world celebrates the beginning --and ongoing -- Dawgs’ Dynasty today on the UGA campus and within Sanford Stadium. Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs pulled off a perfect 15-0 season, ending it in the most dominant fashion in college football playoff history, with a 65-7 win over TCU at SoFi Stadium last Monday night.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
Georgia flexed its muscles on Monday night, dismantling TCU to win back-to-back national championships. Next up for Georgia is a chance to three-peat. It won't be easy, especially with Stetson Bennett moving on. During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark ...
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken
Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
dawgnation.com
What comes next at tight end, cornerback after significant Georgia football roster turnover
The Georgia football roster is going through changes. It’s not unexpected, given those are the waters national champions swim in, as Georgia saw Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo declare for the NFL draft, while Ryland Goede and Jaheim Singletary both hopped in the transfer portal. What’s interesting about the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football 5-star linebacker Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman enters transfer portal
ATHENS — Junior outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, looking for an opportunity to get the sort of playing time many expected when he signed with Georgia. Sherman leaves the Bulldogs after he logged just 42 defensive snaps in nine games, but he played a team-high...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball takes ‘next step’ of Mike White era with road win at Ole Miss
Georgia basketball coach Mike White defined the next benchmark for his rapidly growing program after a gritty home win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night. “The next step is at some point, we’ve got to break through on the road,” White said after the win. The Bulldogs (13-4,...
dawgnation.com
Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs parade: Thousands gather in Athens to celebrate back-to-back national titles
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
dawgnation.com
Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia. They’ll be tough to replace, as Nolan Smith was the team’s vocal leader while Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American.
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive snaps leader Malaki Starks and sacks leader Mykel Williams make FWAA Freshman All-American
ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart continues to develop and utilize young talent at Georgia as well as any coach in the nation, placing two plays on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team sponsored by Chris Doering Mortgage. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams both made the 32-member team...
PETA Calls for Georgia Bulldogs To Retire ‘Uga’ Live Mascot
PETA is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its English bulldog mascot, Uga, following the 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday. The animal rights organization sent a letter to university president Jere W. Morehead Thursday, asking him to replace Uga X...
dawgnation.com
Gritty Georgia basketball grinds out 58-50 win over Mississippi State, remains unbeaten at home
ATHENS – Georgia basketball added another gritty SEC upset win to its resume to stay perfect at home this season. The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC), who entered as 2.5-point underdogs, wrestled a 58-50 victory away from Mississippi State in one of their best defensive performances of the season. They...
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Comments / 1