Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws

GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes
Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government. Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.
HOLIDAY Philadelphia lawmakers tease bills marking ‘Jan.6 Day’ in schools
(The Center Square) – Three state lawmakers from Philadelphia said they will soon introduce legislation establishing the observance of “Jan. 6 Day” in public schools. The companion proposals from Sen. Art Haywood and Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson – all Democrats representing districts in Philadelphia – would also support a resolution to formally condemn the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and designate the two-year anniversary of the incident as "1/6 Day" in Pennsylvania.
Former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair Wisconsin Parole Commission
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will appoint former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Evers’ spokesperson said Friday. Erpenbach didn’t seek reelection last year after serving six Senate terms, including as Senate Democratic leader from 2003 to 2005. He also sat on the state’s budget-writing committee.
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. Lawmakers...
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Momentous first week for the Legislature, Gov. Reynolds' speech, and what Siouxland lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at LGBTQ issues
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met. This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy...
Idaho National Laboratory develops device to test advanced reactor fuel experiments
Originally published Jan. 12 on KTVB.COM.Out in the East Idaho desert, inside the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) Facility, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has developed a new device called THOR. It’s being used to test advanced reactor fuel experiments. “The research we do on nuclear fuels is about enhancing...
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
New Indiana tax revenue forecast hits the mark in December
The state revenue forecast issued Dec. 15 predicting Indiana tax collections over the next 30 months is starting out right on target. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $1.71 billion in general fund tax revenue during December. That was $17.4 million, or just...
Pritzker heading to World Economic Forum to tout climate, social agenda
(The Center Square) – On the heels of the beginning of a second term, signing a gun ban and registry and expanding access to abortion, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is headed to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The forum has met for years and features business and political leaders...
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022
As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land
OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Best-performing Virginia stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Virginia last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
69th DA Erin Lands Anchondo receives certification from TBLS
AUSTIN − Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) announced Erin Lands Anchondo received Board Certification in Criminal Law. Anchondo is currently the elected District Attorney for the 69th Judicial District of Texas serving Moore, Dallam, Sherman and Hartley Counties. Board Certification is a voluntary designation program certifying Texas attorneys...
Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism
The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
MLK event with civil rights activist on Sunday at King's Sheehy Center
Offie C. Wortham, a civil rights activist, will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday at the King’s College Sheehy Center in Wilkes-Barre to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, The Peace & Justice Center and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley are hosting the event. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Get your goat in wide varieties at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm. There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.
Meridian church hopes to build this year, after years of portable worship
MERIDIAN—After acquiring 14 acres of land on Amity Road, Stonehill Church is working with developers and architects to build a church that is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024, Lead Pastor Doug Connelly said. The church will be located on Amity Road, and the space...
