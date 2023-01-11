(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring and Cold Spring Brewing Company have struck a deal to pay for millions in cost overruns for a wastewater project. Cold Spring and the beer maker signed a deal in 2020 to put in the infrastructure to help facilitate the brewery’s expansion. The installation of sewer and water lines totaled $4.1 million more than anticipated. The city will pay $500,000 upfront, and the brewery will cover an additional $500,000. The rest will be paid for by bonds taken out by the city and repaid by the beer maker over ten years at 4.75% interest.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO