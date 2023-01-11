Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
City, Cold Spring Brewing Company Reach Deal on Overrun of Infrastructure Project
(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring and Cold Spring Brewing Company have struck a deal to pay for millions in cost overruns for a wastewater project. Cold Spring and the beer maker signed a deal in 2020 to put in the infrastructure to help facilitate the brewery’s expansion. The installation of sewer and water lines totaled $4.1 million more than anticipated. The city will pay $500,000 upfront, and the brewery will cover an additional $500,000. The rest will be paid for by bonds taken out by the city and repaid by the beer maker over ten years at 4.75% interest.
agupdate.com
Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry
WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation. RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.
How Did This Car Crash Into The Petco Building In Waite Park On Friday The 13th?
Are you superstitious? One thing I've never really worried about while I'm sitting in the lunch room at work is the possibility that someone might actually drive through the building. Today, that's exactly what happened in Waite Park. Luckily for the driver of this vehicle, and the employees at Petco,...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
krwc1360.com
Annandale Truck Driver Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kandiyohi County
A Wright County man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries Thursday evening in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a GMC pickup was northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 40 in New London Township when it collided with a semi truck that was northbound on Minnesota Highway 23.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near New London
(New London, MN)---One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening on Highway 23. The driver of the semi, Todd Nilson, 52, of Annandale, was not injured. However, a vehicle driven by Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, who was traveling northbound on County Road 40, collided with the semi.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
valleynewslive.com
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Hope Schuett, 57
Hope Schuett, 57 of rural Glenwood, died on Wednesday, January 11th. A memorial service celebrating Hope's life will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lowry. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in...
Stearns County Jury Convicts Man for Raping Young Girls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
Crash involving 2 semis blocks traffic on I-94 near Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Minn. — Authorities are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 94 east of Clearwater in Wright County late Tuesday morning. MnDOT traffic cameras showed two jackknifed trucks facing in opposite directions in the same lanes of travel. Traffic on I-94 has been reduced to a single lane in that area.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
